Woman stabbed in downtown Toronto, male suspect wanted
Posted October 30, 2023 6:47 pm.
Last Updated October 30, 2023 6:54 pm.
Toronto police are searching for a male suspect after a woman was stabbed and seriously injured in the city’s downtown core.
Authorities were called to Granby Street and Church Street just after 6 p.m. on Monday for reports of a stabbing.
Toronto paramedics tell CityNews 680 that a woman was discovered with stab wounds and rushed to a trauma centre in serious but stable condition. A male suspect fled the scene.
The victim is an adult woman. An age was not provided.
There are no other details at this time.