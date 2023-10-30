Woman stabbed in downtown Toronto, male suspect wanted

Toronto police are searching for a male suspect after a woman was stabbed and seriously injured in the city’s downtown core.

Authorities were called to Granby Street and Church Street just after 6 p.m. on Monday for reports of a stabbing.

Toronto paramedics tell CityNews 680 that a woman was discovered with stab wounds and rushed to a trauma centre in serious but stable condition. A male suspect fled the scene.

The victim is an adult woman. An age was not provided.

There are no other details at this time.