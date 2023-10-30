Halloween’s frigid forecast could bring frightening flurries to GTA

Light morning showers will give way to periods of sunshine on Monday. Temperatures will struggle to get near the double digits for the next several days and snow squalls possible in some areas Monday night.

By Michael Ranger

Posted October 30, 2023 7:04 am.

Last Updated October 30, 2023 7:13 am.

Just one more sleep until Halloween and the spookiest thing trick-or-treaters come face to face with this year might be the forecast.

It’s going to be a chilly week with below seasonal temperatures in Toronto and the GTA and there could even be some flurries on Tuesday night when it’s time to head door-to-door for candy. The frigid forecast means parents will want to ensure they incorporate some extra layers into their children’s costumes.

The work week will kick off with a guaranteed high of 7 C on Monday with some morning showers ending around noon and making way for partly cloudy skies. A similar daytime high of 7 C with partly cloudy skies is expected on Tuesday before we get an evening cooldown.

CityNews 680 meteorologist Jill Taylor says the Halloween evening forecast will see temperatures hovering around 2 C with the wind making it feel more like -5.

“Dress warm,” Taylor says. “It’s just a very light wind, but enough to give us that raw kind of feeling as you’re heading out with the kids. You will definitely need the extra layers under, or over top of your costume.”

The overnight low into Wednesday morning will be around -1 C with a windchill near -7. Wednesday will see a high once again near 7 C with the chance of more flurries.

Temperatures will remain slightly below seasonal for the remainder of the work week. The average daytime high for this time of year in Toronto is 10 C.

The colder conditions come on the heels of an unusually warm stretch of weather last week where Toronto saw four consecutive days of highs near 20 C.

The full forecast and information on the CityNews 680 Weather Guarantee can be found here.

