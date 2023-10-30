Tropical Storm Pilar heads toward El Salvador and is expected to bring heavy rain to Central America

This satellite image provided by NOAA on Monday, Oct. 30, 2023, shows Tropical Storm Pilar approaching El Salvador on the Pacific coast of Central America. (NOAA via AP)

By The Associated Press

Posted October 30, 2023 12:37 pm.

Last Updated October 30, 2023 12:56 pm.

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador (AP) — Tropical Storm Pilar threatened to bring heavy rain and flash flooding to El Salvador and other parts of Central America as it sat just off the Pacific coast Monday.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Pilar was located about 225 miles (360 kilometers) southwest of San Salvador with winds of 50 mph (85 kph) and was moving east-northeast at 6 mph (9 kph).

The storm was expected to maintain that general track for the next day or two, stall for a day or more just off the coast and then abruptly turn around and head back out to sea without making landfall, the center said.

The storm was forecast to dump five to 10 inches (12-24 centimeters) of rain from El Salvador to Costa Rica with as much as 15 inches (38 centimeters) in some areas.

El Salvador’s government put the country on alert Sunday and Congress declared a national emergency, which allows civil defense authorities to force evacuations for people who are at risk.

Classes were suspended across the country until Wednesday and some 100 shelters were prepared.

Farther up the Pacific coast Mexican authorities continued recovery efforts after Category 5 Hurricane Otis slammed into Acapulco last week killing at least 45 and leaving dozens missing.

___

Follow AP’s climate and environment coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/climate-and-environment

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

18 MZOs granted to guests at Premier Ford’s daughter’s wedding: NDP
18 MZOs granted to guests at Premier Ford’s daughter’s wedding: NDP

Ontario's New Democrats say the province has given out 18 Minister's Zoning Orders for developer projects to guests who attended a wedding of Premier Doug Ford's daughter last summer. The land-planning...

1h ago

Pedestrian in life-threatening condition after 2 people struck by truck in Toronto's west end
Pedestrian in life-threatening condition after 2 people struck by truck in Toronto's west end

One person is fighting for their life in hospital after being struck by a truck in Toronto's west end on Monday morning. Emergency crews were called to the area of Dufferin Street and Castlefield Avenue...

1h ago

Pepper spray used in fight at Etobicoke high school, 1 hospitalized
Pepper spray used in fight at Etobicoke high school, 1 hospitalized

Toronto paramedics say one person was taken to hospital after a fight at Lakeshore Collegiate Institute in Etobicoke on Monday morning. Officers were called to the school in the Kipling Avenue and Birmingham...

2h ago

Boy, 13, arrested in Pickering stabbing that seriously injured another teen
Boy, 13, arrested in Pickering stabbing that seriously injured another teen

Police in Durham Region have arrested a 13-year-old boy in connection to a stabbing in Pickering that left another teen with serious injuries. Around 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 27, officers responded...

1h ago

Top Stories

18 MZOs granted to guests at Premier Ford’s daughter’s wedding: NDP
18 MZOs granted to guests at Premier Ford’s daughter’s wedding: NDP

Ontario's New Democrats say the province has given out 18 Minister's Zoning Orders for developer projects to guests who attended a wedding of Premier Doug Ford's daughter last summer. The land-planning...

1h ago

Pedestrian in life-threatening condition after 2 people struck by truck in Toronto's west end
Pedestrian in life-threatening condition after 2 people struck by truck in Toronto's west end

One person is fighting for their life in hospital after being struck by a truck in Toronto's west end on Monday morning. Emergency crews were called to the area of Dufferin Street and Castlefield Avenue...

1h ago

Pepper spray used in fight at Etobicoke high school, 1 hospitalized
Pepper spray used in fight at Etobicoke high school, 1 hospitalized

Toronto paramedics say one person was taken to hospital after a fight at Lakeshore Collegiate Institute in Etobicoke on Monday morning. Officers were called to the school in the Kipling Avenue and Birmingham...

2h ago

Boy, 13, arrested in Pickering stabbing that seriously injured another teen
Boy, 13, arrested in Pickering stabbing that seriously injured another teen

Police in Durham Region have arrested a 13-year-old boy in connection to a stabbing in Pickering that left another teen with serious injuries. Around 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 27, officers responded...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:20
Frigid temperatures for the next several days
Frigid temperatures for the next several days

Light morning showers will give way to periods of sunshine on Monday. Temperatures will struggle to get near the double digits for the next several days and snow squalls possible in some areas Monday night.

18h ago

2:48
Jewish community hosts vigil for Hamas attack victims
Jewish community hosts vigil for Hamas attack victims

Members of the Jewish community gathered to host a vigil for those killed and kidnapped in the Hamas Oct.7 attack. Melissa Nakhavoly speaks with impacted families.

18h ago

3:53
Nick Nurse returns to Toronto
Nick Nurse returns to Toronto

Tonight's regular season matchup between the Toronto Raptors and Philadelphia 76ers sees a familiar face return to town. CityNews' sports reporter Lindsay Dunn has more on Nick Nurse's return to Toronto after being fired at the end of last season.
3:02
Thousands at pro-Palestinian rally call for ceasefire
Thousands at pro-Palestinian rally call for ceasefire

Thousands of demonstrators rallied at Nathan Phillips Square calling for a ceasefire in Gaza. Melissa Nakhavoly has more.
2:59
Port Credit bids farewell to community staple
Port Credit bids farewell to community staple

After more than three decades, the doors at Amadio's Pizza in Port Credit will close for the last time on Saturday night. David Zura with the emotional farewell.

More Videos