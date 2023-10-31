2 die in Bangladesh as police clash with opposition supporters seeking prime minister’s resignation

Police look for activists of main opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) who were trying to enforce a three-day blockade in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Tuesday, Oct.31, 2023. BNP has called for country-wide blockade to demand the resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and the transfer of power to a non-partisan caretaker government to oversee general elections. (AP Photo/Mahmud Hossain Opu) MahmudHossainOpu_mahmudhossainopu@gmail.com

By Julhas Alam, The Associated Press

Posted October 31, 2023 8:24 am.

Last Updated October 31, 2023 8:26 am.

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — Police in Bangladesh on Tuesday clashed with opposition supporters as the main opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party enforced a three-day transport blockade across the country to demand the resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and the transfer of power to a nonpartisan caretaker government to oversee general elections next year.

Hasina on Tuesday ruled out dialogue and warned the opposition of consequences if they continue the blockade.

At least two people died and scores were injured on the blockade’s first day. The ruling Awami League party warned that the opposition would be confronted if they continue to create what it called anarchy. At least six people including a policeman have died in the political chaos in the South Asian nation since a massive opposition rally on Saturday.

The government has been under pressure for months as the Bangladesh Nationalist Party led by former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia has staged anti-government protests. Elections are expected in January, and the political situation is tense as the Election Commission prepares to announce their schedule.

On Tuesday, violence was reported in central district of Kishoreganj, where two people died in clashes with police and ruling party supporters, DBC TV station reported. Other media reported clashes in Narayanganj district outside the capital, Dhaka, where three policemen were stabbed. The United News of Bangladesh agency reported violence including vandalism and arson in Dhaka and other districts.

Dozens of arrests were made on Tuesday, reports said.

On Saturday, Zia’s party held a rally in Dhaka that turned violent. The following day, the opposition party held a daylong general strike across Bangladesh when authorities arrested a key opposition politician who has been leading the movement in the absence of Zia, who is ailing. The party then announced three days of blockade.

The foreign missions of Australia, Canada, Japan, South Korea, Norway, Britain and the United States in Dhaka issued a joint statement on Monday urging all sides to refrain from violence and work together to create conditions for a free, fair, participatory and peaceful election.

On Tuesday, hours after U.S. Ambassador Peter Haas met with Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal and said he hoped all sides would engage in dialogue, Hasina ruled out that possibility and described the opposition as “murderers.” She was referring to the violence on Saturday when opposition activists allegedly beat a police official to death.

She strongly criticized Zia’s party. “We won’t just let them off this time. They will not be able to stop the election this way,” she said.

The vote will be held on schedule, she added. She has ruled out the possibility of holding it under a caretaker government.

Hasina also criticized global human rights groups for their silence in condemning the recent violence by the opposition.

Politics in Bangladesh has been dominated by two major dynastic parties led by Hasina and Zia.

Hasina seeks a fourth consecutive term as she pursues an agenda of development by implementing mega projects and offering partnerships to China, India, France, Russia, Japan and Saudi Arabia, among others.

The U.S. is the largest importer of Bangladesh’s garment products, while the European Union has a strong trade and development partnership.

Critics accuse Hasina’s administration of corruption and failure to uphold human rights.

The opposition says it won’t join in the election despite Hasina’s pledges for a free and fair vote.

Julhas Alam, The Associated Press





