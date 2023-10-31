A record 6.9 million people have been displaced in Congo’s growing conflict, the U.N. says

By Justin Kabumba, The Associated Press

Posted October 31, 2023 9:58 am.

Last Updated October 31, 2023 10:13 am.

GOMA, Congo (AP) — A record 6.9 million people have been displaced by conflict across Congo, the United Nations migration agency said, making it one of the world’s largest displacement and humanitarian crises.

The decadeslong conflict has been the primary reason for displacement, the International Organization for Migration said Monday in a report based on data from Congo’s 26 provinces.

At least 80% of the displaced people live in eastern Congo’s provinces of North Kivu, South Kivu, Ituri and Tanganyika, which have long been overrun by dozens of armed groups seeking a share of the region’s gold and other resources. Some groups reportedly have been backed by Congo’s neighbors. Some groups are trying to protect their communities.

“The most recent escalation of the conflict has uprooted more people in less time like rarely seen before,” said IOM’s chief of mission in Congo, Fabien Sambussy.

More than two-thirds of those displaced, nearly 4.8 million people, live with host families, the IOM said, further squeezing already impoverished communities.

Frustration has been growing over the increase in violence. Earlier this month, the Congolese government directed the East African regional force, deployed just last year to help end the fighting, to leave the country by December. The government alleged a “lack of satisfactory results on the ground.”

The U.N. peacekeeping mission also has faced pressure to withdraw from Congo after more than two decades in the country.

Justin Kabumba, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ontario to extend gas, fuel tax cuts until June 2024
Ontario to extend gas, fuel tax cuts until June 2024

Premier Doug Ford says his government will be proposing legislation to extend the Ontario's gas and fuel tax cuts until well into next year. If it passes the extension will lower the gasoline tax by...

20m ago

6 arrested in Toronto as pro-Palestinian demonstrators stage sit-ins at MP offices
6 arrested in Toronto as pro-Palestinian demonstrators stage sit-ins at MP offices

A number of protesters were arrested in Toronto on Monday as pro-Palestinian demonstrators staged sit-ins at federal politicians offices across the country. The Palestinian Youth Movement coordinated...

1h ago

'My TV has gone crazy': Peel police share inappropriate 911 call, urge public not to misuse emergency line
'My TV has gone crazy': Peel police share inappropriate 911 call, urge public not to misuse emergency line

Police in Peel Region have shared an inappropriate 911 call in an effort to once again urge the public to not misuse the emergency line. Peel Regional Police Chief Nishan Duraiappah took to X on Monday...

2h ago

Costumes, candy and a chilly forecast: Halloween is here
Costumes, candy and a chilly forecast: Halloween is here

Halloween is here and there's a chill in the air with low single-digit temperatures in store in time for trick-or-treating. Here in the GTA, kids and their adult companions will may need to add some...

4h ago

Top Stories

Ontario to extend gas, fuel tax cuts until June 2024
Ontario to extend gas, fuel tax cuts until June 2024

Premier Doug Ford says his government will be proposing legislation to extend the Ontario's gas and fuel tax cuts until well into next year. If it passes the extension will lower the gasoline tax by...

20m ago

6 arrested in Toronto as pro-Palestinian demonstrators stage sit-ins at MP offices
6 arrested in Toronto as pro-Palestinian demonstrators stage sit-ins at MP offices

A number of protesters were arrested in Toronto on Monday as pro-Palestinian demonstrators staged sit-ins at federal politicians offices across the country. The Palestinian Youth Movement coordinated...

1h ago

'My TV has gone crazy': Peel police share inappropriate 911 call, urge public not to misuse emergency line
'My TV has gone crazy': Peel police share inappropriate 911 call, urge public not to misuse emergency line

Police in Peel Region have shared an inappropriate 911 call in an effort to once again urge the public to not misuse the emergency line. Peel Regional Police Chief Nishan Duraiappah took to X on Monday...

2h ago

Costumes, candy and a chilly forecast: Halloween is here
Costumes, candy and a chilly forecast: Halloween is here

Halloween is here and there's a chill in the air with low single-digit temperatures in store in time for trick-or-treating. Here in the GTA, kids and their adult companions will may need to add some...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

1:04
Woman stabbed and injured in Toronto, man wanted
Woman stabbed and injured in Toronto, man wanted

Toronto police say the female victim was robbed of her purse and confronted the male suspect in an alleyway, where she was stabbed and seriously injured.

11h ago

2:10
Cooler temperatures on the way, trick-or-treaters will likely stay dry
Cooler temperatures on the way, trick-or-treaters will likely stay dry

Toronto residents will be waking up to cold temperatures for the early portion of the week due to the wind chill. Here's how the forecast is shaping up for Halloween on Tuesday.

15h ago

2:41
Leafs' get a good laugh at Joe Thornton's retirement announcement 
Leafs' get a good laugh at Joe Thornton's retirement announcement 

Lindsay Dunn on the Raptors game vs Portland and how former Leaf Joe Thornton's retirement announcement gave John Tavares a good laugh.

15h ago

5:13
Ontario NDP highlight 18 MZO's that were granted to guests at Premier Ford’s daughter’s wedding
Ontario NDP highlight 18 MZO's that were granted to guests at Premier Ford’s daughter’s wedding

Ontario New Democrats are highlighting 18 Minister's zoning orders that were delivered to developers who attended Premier Doug Ford's daughter's wedding. Melissa Duggan and and Cynthia Mulligan discuss new developments, and what might happen next.

23h ago

2:20
Frigid temperatures for the next several days
Frigid temperatures for the next several days

Light morning showers will give way to periods of sunshine on Monday. Temperatures will struggle to get near the double digits for the next several days and snow squalls possible in some areas Monday night.
More Videos