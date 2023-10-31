Antisemitism policies at public city colleges in New York will be reviewed, the governor says

FILE - New York Gov. Kathy Hochul speaks at the state Capitol, Feb. 1, 2023, in Albany, N.Y. On Tuesday, Oct. 31, Hochul announced a probe of antisemitism policies at the City University of New York, the nation's largest urban public university system, as protests about the war between Israel and Hamas erupt at college campuses across the country. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink, File) Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By Anthony Izaguirre, The Associated Press

Posted October 31, 2023 2:26 pm.

Last Updated October 31, 2023 2:42 pm.

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — An independent party will review antisemitism policies at the City University of New York, the nation’s largest urban public university system, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Tuesday, as protests about the war between Israel and Hamas erupt on college campuses across the country.

Hochul, a Democrat, said the review will assess how the college system handles antisemitism complaints and will make recommendations on how administrators can better protect Jewish students and faculty. It will be conducted by Jonathan Lippman, a former chief judge of New York’s highest court.

Political tensions over the decades-old Israeli-Palestinian conflict have long run high at City University of New York schools, which include 25 campuses and almost a quarter-million students, with protests and rallies sometimes gaining widespread attention and leading to accusations of antisemitism.

“We will take on the antisemitism we have seen on college campuses,” Hochul said. “The problem didn’t begin with the weeks following the Oct. 7 attacks. It’s been growing on a number of campuses and seen most acutely in the City University of New York.”

Hochul said the investigation will include an assessment of antisemitism on the system’s campuses, how the schools investigate antisemitism and discrimination complaints, and will make recommendations on how to honor free speech rights while protecting people from discrimination and antisemitism.

A report based on the review is expected next spring.

“As a Judge and lawyer, my focus has always been first and foremost on fairness and equal justice,” Lippman said in a written statement. “That same sense of fairness, and freedom from intimidation, for Jewish students and all others in CUNY’s academic community, will be at the center of my review.”

The City University of New York issued a statement saying that it would cooperate with the review.

“As an institution of higher learning and one of the country’s most diverse universities, CUNY has taken many steps to combat hate, discrimination and intolerance in all forms, important work which we continue every day,” the statement reads. “We will cooperate with Judge Lippman’s review as we work to build on the progress we’ve made.”

Palestinian activism at CUNY has previously drawn concern from local leaders and Jewish groups. In 2016, after the Zionist Organization of America levied complaints of antisemitism against a campus group, Students for Justice in Palestine, CUNY’s chancellor convened a task force to investigate the claims.

The final report ultimately cleared the group of several allegations, noting it was wrong to link its anti-Zionist stance to antisemitism. But the damage inflicted by the monthslong investigation, which included repeated interviews with student activists, brought a cloud of suspicion that “effectively quelled Palestinian activism on campus,” according to Nerdeen Kiswani, a former leader of the group.

“I’m worried this is just another smokescreen to silence or undermine pro-Palestine activism during a time when it’s needed the most,” Kiswani added.

___

Associated Press writer Jake Offenhartz in New York City contributed to this report.

Anthony Izaguirre, The Associated Press

Top Stories

Halloween brings parts of GTA frightful first snowfall of the season
Halloween brings parts of GTA frightful first snowfall of the season

Halloween is bringing the GTA a bone-chilling surprise with the region's first snowfall of the season being reported on Tuesday. Traffic cameras picked up snowflakes sticking to the pavement on Highway...

1h ago

Forecasters more certain rate hikes are over as recession talk grows over GDP numbers
Forecasters more certain rate hikes are over as recession talk grows over GDP numbers

The Canadian economy may have entered a technical recession as high interest rates weigh on consumer spending, preliminary data from Statistics Canada suggests.  The federal agency released its August...

updated

1h ago

Alcohol 'a factor' in fatal wrong-way Highway 418 crash: OPP
Alcohol 'a factor' in fatal wrong-way Highway 418 crash: OPP

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) believe alcohol was a factor in a wrong-way head-on crash on Highway 418 near Courtice on Sunday night that killed two people. OPP Sgt. Kerry Schdmit said witnesses called...

1h ago

Suspect sought in unprovoked attack on GO train near Agincourt station
Suspect sought in unprovoked attack on GO train near Agincourt station

Toronto police are looking to identify a suspect who they say assaulted a passenger in an unprovoked attack on a GO train over the weekend. Police were called to the scene just before 2 p.m. on Sunday,...

4h ago

