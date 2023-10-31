Austin airport employee fatally struck by vehicle on tarmac

By The Associated Press

Posted October 31, 2023 6:35 pm.

Last Updated October 31, 2023 6:56 pm.

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A vehicle fatally struck a person on the tarmac of Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, officials said Tuesday, the second fatal incident this year involving a worker at the airport in the Texas capital.

The person was identified as an airport employee but authorities did not immediately release details about how the collision on Tuesday occurred. Firefighters and police responded to the scene, according to Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services.

The airport said in a statement that flights were not impacted. During the busy summer months, the airport had more than 2 million monthly passengers.

The Austin Police Department said in an email that the investigation was ongoing and no other details were available.

In April, an American Airlines employee died after driving a service vehicle that struck a jet bridge.

Work around commercial airplanes has resulted in other fatal injuries in recent years. At the Austin airport in 2020, a man was fatally struck by a Southwest Airlines jet on a runway. Police later ruled his death a suicide and officials said the man was not authorized to be on the runway.

In December, a baggage handler for American Airlines subsidiary Piedmont Airlines in Montgomery, Alabama, died when she walked in front of a running jet engine and was pulled into the fan blades.

Top Stories

Travellers vent as WestJet announces baggage, seat selection fee hikes in November
Travellers vent as WestJet announces baggage, seat selection fee hikes in November

Making flying even more expensive right before the busy holiday travel season is a sure way to tick off travellers. WestJet found that out on Tuesday, when it announced new increases to existing bag...

1h ago

Halloween brings parts of GTA frightful first snowfall of the season
Halloween brings parts of GTA frightful first snowfall of the season

Halloween is bringing the GTA a bone-chilling surprise with the region's first snowfall of the season being reported on Tuesday. Traffic cameras picked up snowflakes sticking to the pavement on Highway...

5h ago

Why are so many ladybugs trying to get into your home right now?
Why are so many ladybugs trying to get into your home right now?

If you think there are a lot more ladybugs in Toronto than usual, you're right -- and also wrong. While they're making their presence felt inside homes and garages right now, the sudden increase in...

16m ago

Ontario child care centres concerned about keeping doors open as costs balloon
Ontario child care centres concerned about keeping doors open as costs balloon

Ontario child care centres are raising concerns about the ballooning costs of operating in what’s being described as an underfunded system. Amy O'Neil, who is the executive director of Treetop Children's...

51m ago

