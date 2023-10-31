Australia says it won’t bid for the 2034 World Cup, Saudi Arabia likely to host

FILE - President of FIFA Gianni Infantino, left, and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, right, stand ahead of the Women's World Cup semifinal soccer match between Australia and England at Stadium Australia in Sydney, Australia, on Aug. 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Mark Baker, File) Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By The Associated Press

Posted October 31, 2023 3:33 am.

Last Updated October 31, 2023 3:42 am.

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Football Australia on Tuesday said it won’t bid for the 2034 World Cup, clearing the way for Saudi Arabia to host the men’s marquee tournament.

The chances of Australia hosting the 2034 event appeared unlikely after the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) backed the Saudi bid on Oct. 5.

Indonesia’s football association initially showed interest in a joint bid with Australia, potentially alongside Malaysia and Singapore, but that faded when Indonesia instead backed Saudi Arabia.

“We have explored the opportunity to bid to host the FIFA World Cup and — having taken all factors into consideration — we have reached the conclusion not to do so for the 2034 competition,” Football Australia said in a statement.

Australia will instead attempt to secure hosting rights for the 2029 Club World Cup and the 2026 Women’s Asian Cup.

“We believe we are in a strong position to host the oldest women’s international competition in the world, the AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026, and then welcome the greatest teams in world football for the 2029 FIFA Club World Cup,” the FA statement said.

Australia and New Zealand successfully co-hosted the Women’s World Cup in July and August. Brisbane, Queensland state, is due to become the third Australian city to host the Olympics when it stages the 2032 Summer Games.

