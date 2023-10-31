BHP approves $6.4B second stage of Jansen potash project in Saskatchewan

TORONTO — BHP says it has approved a plan to spend $6.4 billion for the second stage of its Jansen potash mine that it is developing in Saskatchewan.

The decision comes as the company is still building the first stage of the project, which is expected deliver first production in 2026.

The company says the first stage is 32 per cent complete and on schedule.

BHP says the additional investment will make Jansen one of the world’s largest potash mines, doubling production capacity to about 8.5 million tonnes per year.

The company says the decision to go ahead with the second stage while it is still building the first stage will allow it to take advantage of the current project team and continued use of existing contractors.

BHP also says it will mean reduced overhead and savings on mobilization and demobilization costs.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 31, 2023.

The Canadian Press