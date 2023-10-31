Centerra Gold sees earnings rise in third quarter, bringing in US$60.6 million

By The Canadian Press

Posted October 31, 2023 5:40 pm.

Last Updated October 31, 2023 5:56 pm.

TORONTO — Centerra Gold Inc. says it earned US$60.6 million in the third quarter, up from a loss of $33.9 million a year earlier. 

The Toronto-based company says revenues for the quarter ended Sept. 30 were US$343.9 million, up from US$179 million during the same quarter last year. 

Earnings from mine operations rose to US$114.6 million from US$32.6 million. 

The company reaffirmed its gold production guidance for the rest of the year. 

President and CEO Paul Tomory says the company expects to generate significant free cash flow in the fourth quarter. 

Centerra declared a quarterly dividend of seven cents per share. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 31, 2023.

Companies in this story: (TSX:CG)

The Canadian Press

Travellers vent as WestJet announces baggage, seat selection fee hikes in November
Travellers vent as WestJet announces baggage, seat selection fee hikes in November

Making flying even more expensive right before the busy holiday travel season is a sure way to tick off travellers. WestJet found that out on Tuesday, when it announced new increases to existing bag...

17m ago

Halloween brings parts of GTA frightful first snowfall of the season
Halloween brings parts of GTA frightful first snowfall of the season

Halloween is bringing the GTA a bone-chilling surprise with the region's first snowfall of the season being reported on Tuesday. Traffic cameras picked up snowflakes sticking to the pavement on Highway...

4h ago

Ontario childcare centres concerned about keeping doors open as costs balloon
Ontario childcare centres concerned about keeping doors open as costs balloon

Ontario childcare centres are raising concerns about the ballooning costs of operating in what’s being described as an underfunded system. Amy O'Neil, who is the executive director of Treetop Children's...

1h ago

1 charged with assault in Brampton, police aware of video of fight at plaza
1 charged with assault in Brampton, police aware of video of fight at plaza

One man has been charged with assault after a fight broke out at a plaza in Brampton over the weekend. Peel Regional Police responded to reports of multiple people fighting outside of a bar in the area...

1h ago

1:04
Woman stabbed and injured in Toronto, man wanted
Woman stabbed and injured in Toronto, man wanted

Toronto police say the female victim was robbed of her purse and confronted the male suspect in an alleyway, where she was stabbed and seriously injured.

18h ago

2:12
Pro-Palestinian demonstrators stage sit-ins across Toronto and Canada
Pro-Palestinian demonstrators stage sit-ins across Toronto and Canada

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators took over more than a dozen MP offices across Canada calling for a ceasefire. Michelle Mackey reports from deputy PM Chrystia Freeland's Toronto office.

18h ago

2:10
Cooler temperatures on the way, trick-or-treaters will likely stay dry
Cooler temperatures on the way, trick-or-treaters will likely stay dry

Toronto residents will be waking up to cold temperatures for the early portion of the week due to the wind chill. Here's how the forecast is shaping up for Halloween on Tuesday.

22h ago

2:41
Leafs' get a good laugh at Joe Thornton's retirement announcement 
Leafs' get a good laugh at Joe Thornton's retirement announcement 

Lindsay Dunn on the Raptors game vs Portland and how former Leaf Joe Thornton's retirement announcement gave John Tavares a good laugh.

23h ago

5:13
Ontario NDP highlight 18 MZO's that were granted to guests at Premier Ford’s daughter’s wedding
Ontario NDP highlight 18 MZO's that were granted to guests at Premier Ford’s daughter’s wedding

Ontario New Democrats are highlighting 18 Minister's zoning orders that were delivered to developers who attended Premier Doug Ford's daughter's wedding. Melissa Duggan and and Cynthia Mulligan discuss new developments, and what might happen next.

More Videos