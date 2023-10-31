CEO of massive rail project says hurdles abound — and express trains may be solution

Martin Imbleau, head of Via Rail’s new high-frequency rail project, gestures during an interview in Montreal, Friday, Oct. 27, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

By The Canadian Press

Posted October 31, 2023 9:56 am.

Last Updated October 31, 2023 10:12 am.

MONTREAL — Martin Imbleau, head of Via Rail’s new high-frequency rail project, says getting in and out of big cities quickly will be one of the thorniest challenges to itsambitious goalof a three-and-a-half-hour trip between Toronto and Montreal.

The sheaf of tracks in and around the Greater Toronto Area is largely owned by regional transport authority Metrolinx and Canadian National Railway Co., with little room for more lines in a dense downtown.

In Quebec, the planned route from its capital along the shore of the St. Lawrence River to Montreal would likely mean entering that city from the north, raising the question of whether a pricey new tunnel would need to be bored to reach the heart of the city.

While stops in Ottawa, Peterborough, Ont., and Trois Rivières, Que., are mandated, Imbleau says there could also be express trains that whizz through those cities without halting.

The federal government has selected three consortiums to submit proposals by next fall for the roughly 1,000-kilometre line of dedicated track, slated for completion in the mid-2030s.

Imbleau is predicting the corridor will host 70 million riders per year by mid-century, versus 2.48 million last year along Via Rail’s current eastern corridor that includes Toronto, Ottawa, Montreal and Quebec City.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 31, 2023.

The Canadian Press

