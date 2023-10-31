Deputies killed a Maine man outside a police station. Police say he was armed with a rifle

By The Associated Press

Posted October 31, 2023 1:09 pm.

Last Updated October 31, 2023 1:12 pm.

RUMFORD, Maine (AP) — Law enforcement officers in Maine killed a man late Monday after he allegedly confronted officers outside a police station with a rifle.

Sean Dyment, 23, of Canton, Maine was shot by deputies from the Oxford County Sheriff’s Office as they talked with a resident outside the Rumford police station about a vehicle that the person said had been following them, according to a statement posted on the Oxford County Sheriff’s Office Facebook pages. As they talked with the person making the complaint, a vehicle matching the person’s description drove up to the station.

Dyment then confronted officers with a rifle and was shot, the statement said. Dyment was transported to Rumford Hospital where he was pronounced dead. The Sheriff’s Office did not say whether Dyment was the driver of the vehicle.

The two deputies involved in the shooting, Joshua Aylward and Deputy Matthew Steinort, were placed on administrative leave pending an investigation by the Attorney General’s Office.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Halloween brings parts of GTA frightful first snowfall of the season
Halloween brings parts of GTA frightful first snowfall of the season

Halloween is bringing the GTA a bone-chilling surprise with the region's first snowfall of the season being reported on Tuesday. Traffic cameras picked up snowflakes sticking to the pavement on Highway...

24m ago

Suspect sought in unprovoked attack on GO train near Agincourt station
Suspect sought in unprovoked attack on GO train near Agincourt station

Toronto police are looking to identify a suspect who they say assaulted a passenger in an unprovoked attack on a GO train over the weekend. Police were called to the scene just before 2 p.m. on Sunday,...

2h ago

6 arrested in Toronto as pro-Palestinian demonstrators stage sit-ins at MP offices
6 arrested in Toronto as pro-Palestinian demonstrators stage sit-ins at MP offices

A number of protesters were arrested in Toronto on Monday as pro-Palestinian demonstrators staged sit-ins at federal politicians offices across the country. The Palestinian Youth Movement coordinated...

4h ago

Toronto named Canada's 'rattiest' city for second year in a row
Toronto named Canada's 'rattiest' city for second year in a row

Toronto has been named the ‘rattiest’ city in Canada, again. Orkin, the pest control company, released its annual list of Canadian cities with rodent issues (see rankings below) and Ontario’s...

1h ago

Top Stories

Halloween brings parts of GTA frightful first snowfall of the season
Halloween brings parts of GTA frightful first snowfall of the season

Halloween is bringing the GTA a bone-chilling surprise with the region's first snowfall of the season being reported on Tuesday. Traffic cameras picked up snowflakes sticking to the pavement on Highway...

24m ago

Suspect sought in unprovoked attack on GO train near Agincourt station
Suspect sought in unprovoked attack on GO train near Agincourt station

Toronto police are looking to identify a suspect who they say assaulted a passenger in an unprovoked attack on a GO train over the weekend. Police were called to the scene just before 2 p.m. on Sunday,...

2h ago

6 arrested in Toronto as pro-Palestinian demonstrators stage sit-ins at MP offices
6 arrested in Toronto as pro-Palestinian demonstrators stage sit-ins at MP offices

A number of protesters were arrested in Toronto on Monday as pro-Palestinian demonstrators staged sit-ins at federal politicians offices across the country. The Palestinian Youth Movement coordinated...

4h ago

Toronto named Canada's 'rattiest' city for second year in a row
Toronto named Canada's 'rattiest' city for second year in a row

Toronto has been named the ‘rattiest’ city in Canada, again. Orkin, the pest control company, released its annual list of Canadian cities with rodent issues (see rankings below) and Ontario’s...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

1:04
Woman stabbed and injured in Toronto, man wanted
Woman stabbed and injured in Toronto, man wanted

Toronto police say the female victim was robbed of her purse and confronted the male suspect in an alleyway, where she was stabbed and seriously injured.

14h ago

2:12
Pro-Palestinian demonstrators stage sit-ins across Toronto and Canada
Pro-Palestinian demonstrators stage sit-ins across Toronto and Canada

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators took over more than a dozen MP offices across Canada calling for a ceasefire. Michelle Mackey reports from deputy PM Chrystia Freeland's Toronto office.

14h ago

2:10
Cooler temperatures on the way, trick-or-treaters will likely stay dry
Cooler temperatures on the way, trick-or-treaters will likely stay dry

Toronto residents will be waking up to cold temperatures for the early portion of the week due to the wind chill. Here's how the forecast is shaping up for Halloween on Tuesday.

18h ago

3:45
Hearts in New Zealand go on and on for Celine Dion
Hearts in New Zealand go on and on for Celine Dion

Why is Celine Dion dominating car radios in a small town in New Zealand? When kiddos finish their trick-or-treating, do you dip into their treasures? Richard Southern and Erica Natividad with the day's most interesting stories.

18h ago

2:41
Leafs' get a good laugh at Joe Thornton's retirement announcement 
Leafs' get a good laugh at Joe Thornton's retirement announcement 

Lindsay Dunn on the Raptors game vs Portland and how former Leaf Joe Thornton's retirement announcement gave John Tavares a good laugh.

19h ago

More Videos