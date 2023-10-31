Energy and telecom stocks help boost S&P/TSX composite, U.S. stock markets mixed

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index was up in late-morning trading, helped higher by strength in the energy and telecommunications stocks, while U.S. stock markets were mixed.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 33.38 points at 18,890.14.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 16.56 points at 32,912.40. The S&P 500 index was up 3.63 points at 4,170.45, while the Nasdaq composite was down 26.69 points at 12,762.79.

The Canadian dollar traded for 72.02 cents US compared with 72.29 cents US on Monday.

The December crude contract was up 33 cents at US$82.64 per barrel and the December natural gas contract was up 18 cents at US$3.53 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was down 40 cents at US$2,005.20 an ounce and the December copper contract was down two cents at US$3.64 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 31, 2023.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD)

The Canadian Press