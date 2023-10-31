Energy and telecom stocks help boost S&P/TSX composite, U.S. stock markets mixed

The Bay Street financial district is shown in Toronto on Friday, August 5, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

By The Canadian Press

Posted October 31, 2023 11:36 am.

Last Updated October 31, 2023 11:42 am.

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index was up in late-morning trading, helped higher by strength in the energy and telecommunications stocks, while U.S. stock markets were mixed.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 33.38 points at 18,890.14.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 16.56 points at 32,912.40. The S&P 500 index was up 3.63 points at 4,170.45, while the Nasdaq composite was down 26.69 points at 12,762.79.

The Canadian dollar traded for 72.02 cents US compared with 72.29 cents US on Monday.

The December crude contract was up 33 cents at US$82.64 per barrel and the December natural gas contract was up 18 cents at US$3.53 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was down 40 cents at US$2,005.20 an ounce and the December copper contract was down two cents at US$3.64 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 31, 2023.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD) 

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Suspect sought in unprovoked attack on GO train near Agincourt station
Suspect sought in unprovoked attack on GO train near Agincourt station

Toronto police are looking to identify a suspect who they say assaulted a passenger in an unprovoked attack on a GO train over the weekend. Police were called to the scene just before 2 p.m. on Sunday,...

1h ago

6 arrested in Toronto as pro-Palestinian demonstrators stage sit-ins at MP offices
6 arrested in Toronto as pro-Palestinian demonstrators stage sit-ins at MP offices

A number of protesters were arrested in Toronto on Monday as pro-Palestinian demonstrators staged sit-ins at federal politicians offices across the country. The Palestinian Youth Movement coordinated...

2h ago

Toronto named Canada's 'rattiest' city for second year in a row
Toronto named Canada's 'rattiest' city for second year in a row

Toronto has been named the ‘rattiest’ city in Canada, again. Orkin, the pest control company, released its annual list of Canadian cities with rodent issues (see rankings below) and Ontario’s...

25m ago

Ontario to extend gas, fuel tax cuts until June 2024
Ontario to extend gas, fuel tax cuts until June 2024

Premier Doug Ford says his government will be proposing legislation to extend the Ontario's gas and fuel tax cuts until well into next year. If it passes the extension will lower the gasoline tax by...

1h ago

Top Stories

Suspect sought in unprovoked attack on GO train near Agincourt station
Suspect sought in unprovoked attack on GO train near Agincourt station

Toronto police are looking to identify a suspect who they say assaulted a passenger in an unprovoked attack on a GO train over the weekend. Police were called to the scene just before 2 p.m. on Sunday,...

1h ago

6 arrested in Toronto as pro-Palestinian demonstrators stage sit-ins at MP offices
6 arrested in Toronto as pro-Palestinian demonstrators stage sit-ins at MP offices

A number of protesters were arrested in Toronto on Monday as pro-Palestinian demonstrators staged sit-ins at federal politicians offices across the country. The Palestinian Youth Movement coordinated...

2h ago

Toronto named Canada's 'rattiest' city for second year in a row
Toronto named Canada's 'rattiest' city for second year in a row

Toronto has been named the ‘rattiest’ city in Canada, again. Orkin, the pest control company, released its annual list of Canadian cities with rodent issues (see rankings below) and Ontario’s...

25m ago

Ontario to extend gas, fuel tax cuts until June 2024
Ontario to extend gas, fuel tax cuts until June 2024

Premier Doug Ford says his government will be proposing legislation to extend the Ontario's gas and fuel tax cuts until well into next year. If it passes the extension will lower the gasoline tax by...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

1:04
Woman stabbed and injured in Toronto, man wanted
Woman stabbed and injured in Toronto, man wanted

Toronto police say the female victim was robbed of her purse and confronted the male suspect in an alleyway, where she was stabbed and seriously injured.

12h ago

2:10
Cooler temperatures on the way, trick-or-treaters will likely stay dry
Cooler temperatures on the way, trick-or-treaters will likely stay dry

Toronto residents will be waking up to cold temperatures for the early portion of the week due to the wind chill. Here's how the forecast is shaping up for Halloween on Tuesday.

16h ago

2:41
Leafs' get a good laugh at Joe Thornton's retirement announcement 
Leafs' get a good laugh at Joe Thornton's retirement announcement 

Lindsay Dunn on the Raptors game vs Portland and how former Leaf Joe Thornton's retirement announcement gave John Tavares a good laugh.

17h ago

5:13
Ontario NDP highlight 18 MZO's that were granted to guests at Premier Ford’s daughter’s wedding
Ontario NDP highlight 18 MZO's that were granted to guests at Premier Ford’s daughter’s wedding

Ontario New Democrats are highlighting 18 Minister's zoning orders that were delivered to developers who attended Premier Doug Ford's daughter's wedding. Melissa Duggan and and Cynthia Mulligan discuss new developments, and what might happen next.

2:20
Frigid temperatures for the next several days
Frigid temperatures for the next several days

Light morning showers will give way to periods of sunshine on Monday. Temperatures will struggle to get near the double digits for the next several days and snow squalls possible in some areas Monday night.
More Videos