Former Liberal MP Rodger Cuzner and four others appointed to rep N.B., N.S. in Senate

OTTAWA — Former Liberal MP Rodger Cuzner, who was most recently Canada’s consul general in Boston, has been named a senator for Nova Scotia.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s office announced that Cuzner and four others have been appointed to represent Nova Scotia and New Brunswick in the Senate.

Cuzner was first elected to the House of Commons in 2000 and retired as the member of Parliament for his Cape Breton riding in 2019.

The selection process Trudeau brought in early in his tenure sees an independent advisory board provide candidate recommendations to the prime minister before new senators are formally appointed by the Governor General.

Three new senators for New Brunswick include Joan Kingston, a nurse and former Liberal member of that province’s legislative assembly; John McNair, a lawyer and public servant; and Krista Ross, a business and non-profit leader.

Réjean Aucoin, a lawyer and francophone leader, is joining Cuzner as a new senator for Nova Scotia.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 31, 2023.

The Canadian Press