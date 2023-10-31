Freeland to meet with provincial finance ministers on possible Alberta CPP withdrawal

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Chrystia Freeland holds a press conference in Ottawa on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By The Canadian Press

Posted October 31, 2023 3:05 pm.

Last Updated October 31, 2023 3:19 pm.

Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland says she will meet provincial and territorial finance ministers later this week to discuss the possibility of Alberta’s withdrawal from the Canada Pension Plan.

A letter from Freeland to her counterparts says she is convening the virtual meeting on Friday to speak to what she calls flaws underlying Alberta’s proposed exit formula.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said last week her government stands by its assertion that the province deserves $334 billion if it leaves the CPP, which represents more than half of the plan’s assets.

A throne speech from Smith’s government on Monday did not mention the proposed withdrawal, and the premier said a promised referendum might not happen if public consultation suggests the idea isn’t popular.

The Alberta government has been advertising the benefits that it says could come to Albertans with a transfer out of the CPP, but economists and the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board say the amount Alberta would get would be half of what is being advertised, at best.

Freeland says in the letter that some estimates note an analysis using the same formula would predict that Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia combined are entitled to 128 per cent of CPP assets — an outcome she calls “untenable” and “absurd.”

“For six decades, the CPP has been the bedrock of a secure and dignified retirement for Canadians, very much including the people of Alberta,” Freeland said at a news conference in Ottawa on Tuesday.

“Protecting the pensions of all Canadians is a priority for our government. And I look forward to an important conversation about this with my counterparts from across the country on Friday.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 31, 2023.

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Halloween brings parts of GTA frightful first snowfall of the season
Halloween brings parts of GTA frightful first snowfall of the season

Halloween is bringing the GTA a bone-chilling surprise with the region's first snowfall of the season being reported on Tuesday. Traffic cameras picked up snowflakes sticking to the pavement on Highway...

2h ago

Forecasters more certain rate hikes are over as recession talk grows over GDP numbers
Forecasters more certain rate hikes are over as recession talk grows over GDP numbers

The Canadian economy may have entered a technical recession as high interest rates weigh on consumer spending, preliminary data from Statistics Canada suggests.  The federal agency released its August...

updated

2h ago

Alcohol 'a factor' in fatal wrong-way Highway 418 crash: OPP
Alcohol 'a factor' in fatal wrong-way Highway 418 crash: OPP

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) believe alcohol was a factor in a wrong-way head-on crash on Highway 418 near Courtice on Sunday night that killed two people. OPP Sgt. Kerry Schdmit said witnesses called...

2h ago

Migrant workers hold rally for permanent resident status in Toronto
Migrant workers hold rally for permanent resident status in Toronto

A demonstration held outside the office of Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland organized by migrant workers and their supporters is calling on the federal government to provide status for undocumented...

35m ago

