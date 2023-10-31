Costumes, candy and a chilly forecast: Halloween is here

People look at Jack-O-Lanterns during a pumpkin parade event in Whiteoaks Park in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada.
People look at Jack-O-Lanterns during a pumpkin parade event in Whiteoaks Park in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada. (Credit Image: © Zou Zheng/Xinhua via ZUMA Press) Represented by ZUMA Press, Inc.

Posted October 31, 2023

Halloween is here and there’s a chill in the air with low single-digit temperatures in store in time for trick-or-treating.

Here in the GTA, kids and their adult companions will may need to add some extra layers to their costumes as they head out for candy this evening. CityNews 680 meteorologist Jill Taylor says the trick-or-treat time forecast will see temperatures hovering around 3 C, while the wind could make it feel as cold as -4.

“Dress warm,” Taylor said. “It’s just a very light wind, but enough to give us that raw kind of feeling as you’re heading out with the kids. You will definitely need the extra layers under, or over top of your costume.”

Things will likely stay dry but there is the outside chance of a flew furries during the evening hours. More on the Toronto forecast can be found here.

Half of Canadian households plan to participate in Halloween this year, according to a new poll. The Maru Public Opinion survey said those participating will either be going out trick-or-treating, or staying behind to hand out candy to children.

Younger Canadians, those aged 18 to 34, were mostly likely to provide a “spirited presence” for the door-to-door tradition.

Police offer tips to keep trick-or-treaters safe

Police are reminding trick-or-treaters and community members to be safe this Halloween with safety tips for caregivers and drivers.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say people collecting Halloween treats tonight should wear reflective clothing and carry a flashlight while walking along well-lit streets.

Police advise trick-or-treaters to use sidewalks, travel in groups in familiar neighbourhoods and only stop at houses with well-lit porches.

Drivers are being urged to use extra caution and follow the speed limit while on the road tonight, as costumed youth could be seen on their drive.

With files from The Canadian Press

Top Stories

