Kids return to school, plan to trick-or-treat as Maine communities start to heal from mass shooting

High School students return to school for the first time since the shootings that claimed 18 lives in their community, Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023, in Lewiston, Maine. (AP Photo/Matt York) Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By David Sharp, The Associated Press

Posted October 31, 2023 11:33 am.

Last Updated October 31, 2023 11:42 am.

LEWISTON, Maine (AP) — Children returned to school Tuesday and planned to go trick-or-treating in the evening after spending days locked in their homes following the deadliest mass shooting in Maine’s history.

At Lewiston High School, hundreds of students returned to a facility which days earlier was transformed into a law enforcement command post with three helicopters utilizing the athletic fields and 300 vehicles filling the parking lot.

Inside, students were petting three therapy dogs, and were signing a large banner that said “Lewiston Strong,” the community’s new motto.

Calista Karas, a 16-year-old senior, said students have a lot to process. She said she was frightened sheltering at home and unable to immediately reach her mother, who was at work, when the shootings happened.

“You know, I just couldn’t believe something like this would happen here, to us,” Karas said. “And I know that sounds like detached, kind of like, ‘Oh, we wouldn’t be affected.’ But you never think it’s gonna happen to you when it happens, you know?”

Robert Card, a U.S. Army reservist from Bowdoin, fatally shot 18 people at a bowling alley and a bar in Lewiston on Wednesday night, authorities said. A massive search for the 40-year-old swept through the area until he was found dead Friday.

Police and other authorities had issued a shelter-in-place order for residents during the massive search for Card on land and water.

As students returned to school on Tuesday, Karas said she felt her stomach drop a bit when she walked through the school doors.

“Not because I felt unsafe,” she said. “But because I felt like, what’s going to happen from here on out? I was really unsure and uncertain of what was going to happen and how people would react. It was a weird experience to walk though school and see… life going on.”

Superintendent Jake Langlais said staff and students will take it one day at a time, understanding that some will need more support than others, depending on their proximity to deadly rampage.

“You know, having helicopters with search lights and infrared sensors over your homes and apartments is pretty uncomfortable. So we’re recognizing that everybody had some level of impact,” he said.

David Sharp, The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Suspect sought in unprovoked attack on GO train near Agincourt station
Suspect sought in unprovoked attack on GO train near Agincourt station

Toronto police are looking to identify a suspect who they say assaulted a passenger in an unprovoked attack on a GO train over the weekend. Police were called to the scene just before 2 p.m. on Sunday,...

1h ago

6 arrested in Toronto as pro-Palestinian demonstrators stage sit-ins at MP offices
6 arrested in Toronto as pro-Palestinian demonstrators stage sit-ins at MP offices

A number of protesters were arrested in Toronto on Monday as pro-Palestinian demonstrators staged sit-ins at federal politicians offices across the country. The Palestinian Youth Movement coordinated...

2h ago

Toronto named Canada's 'rattiest' city for second year in a row
Toronto named Canada's 'rattiest' city for second year in a row

Toronto has been named the ‘rattiest’ city in Canada, again. Orkin, the pest control company, released its annual list of Canadian cities with rodent issues (see rankings below) and Ontario’s...

28m ago

Ontario to extend gas, fuel tax cuts until June 2024
Ontario to extend gas, fuel tax cuts until June 2024

Premier Doug Ford says his government will be proposing legislation to extend the Ontario's gas and fuel tax cuts until well into next year. If it passes the extension will lower the gasoline tax by...

0m ago

Top Stories

Suspect sought in unprovoked attack on GO train near Agincourt station
Suspect sought in unprovoked attack on GO train near Agincourt station

Toronto police are looking to identify a suspect who they say assaulted a passenger in an unprovoked attack on a GO train over the weekend. Police were called to the scene just before 2 p.m. on Sunday,...

1h ago

6 arrested in Toronto as pro-Palestinian demonstrators stage sit-ins at MP offices
6 arrested in Toronto as pro-Palestinian demonstrators stage sit-ins at MP offices

A number of protesters were arrested in Toronto on Monday as pro-Palestinian demonstrators staged sit-ins at federal politicians offices across the country. The Palestinian Youth Movement coordinated...

2h ago

Toronto named Canada's 'rattiest' city for second year in a row
Toronto named Canada's 'rattiest' city for second year in a row

Toronto has been named the ‘rattiest’ city in Canada, again. Orkin, the pest control company, released its annual list of Canadian cities with rodent issues (see rankings below) and Ontario’s...

28m ago

Ontario to extend gas, fuel tax cuts until June 2024
Ontario to extend gas, fuel tax cuts until June 2024

Premier Doug Ford says his government will be proposing legislation to extend the Ontario's gas and fuel tax cuts until well into next year. If it passes the extension will lower the gasoline tax by...

0m ago

Most Watched Today

1:04
Woman stabbed and injured in Toronto, man wanted
Woman stabbed and injured in Toronto, man wanted

Toronto police say the female victim was robbed of her purse and confronted the male suspect in an alleyway, where she was stabbed and seriously injured.

12h ago

2:10
Cooler temperatures on the way, trick-or-treaters will likely stay dry
Cooler temperatures on the way, trick-or-treaters will likely stay dry

Toronto residents will be waking up to cold temperatures for the early portion of the week due to the wind chill. Here's how the forecast is shaping up for Halloween on Tuesday.

16h ago

2:41
Leafs' get a good laugh at Joe Thornton's retirement announcement 
Leafs' get a good laugh at Joe Thornton's retirement announcement 

Lindsay Dunn on the Raptors game vs Portland and how former Leaf Joe Thornton's retirement announcement gave John Tavares a good laugh.

17h ago

5:13
Ontario NDP highlight 18 MZO's that were granted to guests at Premier Ford’s daughter’s wedding
Ontario NDP highlight 18 MZO's that were granted to guests at Premier Ford’s daughter’s wedding

Ontario New Democrats are highlighting 18 Minister's zoning orders that were delivered to developers who attended Premier Doug Ford's daughter's wedding. Melissa Duggan and and Cynthia Mulligan discuss new developments, and what might happen next.

2:20
Frigid temperatures for the next several days
Frigid temperatures for the next several days

Light morning showers will give way to periods of sunshine on Monday. Temperatures will struggle to get near the double digits for the next several days and snow squalls possible in some areas Monday night.
More Videos