Will MAiD changes give drug users access to assisted death?

mental health
A woman clutches her head in crisis. (iStock Photo)

By Analysis by The Big Story Podcast

Posted October 31, 2023 8:33 am.

Last Updated October 31, 2023 8:36 am.

In today’s Big Story Podcast, it can be difficult to sort fact from fiction, or anecdotes from data, when it comes to a subject like assisted dying. The topic itself is so emotional. The stories of those who don’t qualify or from family left behind, can be heartbreaking. And the terms and conditions used to assess someone’s eligibility for the process are complex and opaque.

All of that is an environment ripe for misinformation — or for potential disasters to be imagined. 

Jocelyn Downie is a Professor Emeritus at the Faculties of Law and Medicine at Dalhousie University. She works at the intersection of health care ethics, law, and policy. “You can make it seem like the sky is falling by talking about people having access to MAiD, as if all people with substance use problems are having access to MAiD. That’s not true. And you get people concerned.”

Next year, restrictions on the MAiD law will fall away, allowing mental illness to be a sole condition for MAiD applicants. Substance use disorders may qualify under mental illness, so … yes, drug users may be able to apply for MAiD. But that’s a long way from saying their application will be granted. 

Today, a trip through the subtlety often missing in discussions of this controversial policy.

Woman injured in downtown Toronto stabbing confronted suspect after being robbed: police
Woman injured in downtown Toronto stabbing confronted suspect after being robbed: police

Toronto police are searching for a man who fled on foot after a woman was stabbed and seriously injured in the city's downtown core. Authorities were called to Granby Street and Church Street just after...

9h ago

Costumes, candy and a chilly forecast: Halloween is here
Costumes, candy and a chilly forecast: Halloween is here

Halloween is here and there's a chill in the air with low single-digit temperatures in store in time for trick-or-treating. Here in the GTA, kids and their adult companions will may need to add some...

2h ago

'My TV has gone crazy': Peel police share inappropriate 911 call, urge public not to misuse emergency line
'My TV has gone crazy': Peel police share inappropriate 911 call, urge public not to misuse emergency line

Police in Peel Region have shared an inappropriate 911 call in an effort to once again urge the public to not misuse the emergency line. Peel Regional Police Chief Nishan Duraiappah took to X on Monday...

1h ago

Service resumes after Toronto paramedics issue another code red due to ambulance shortage
Service resumes after Toronto paramedics issue another code red due to ambulance shortage

Service has since resumed but Toronto's Paramedic Union (TCEU Local 416) has once again been forced to issue a code red due to an ambulance shortage that impacted those needing urgent care. On Monday,...

2m ago

