Maine gunman may have targeted businesses over delusions they were disparaging him online

Crime scene tape still surrounds Schemengees Bar & Grille, Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023, in Lewiston, Maine. The community is working to heal following shooting deaths of 18 people at the bar and a bowling alley in Lewiston on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Matt York) Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Holly Ramer, The Associated Press

Posted October 31, 2023 7:12 pm.

Last Updated October 31, 2023 7:26 pm.

Maine State Police documents released Tuesday shed light on why a delusional U.S. Army reservist who killed 18 people at a bowling alley and a bar in Lewiston may have targeted those locations.

State police interviewed a woman three hours after the shooting who said 40-year-old Robert Card believed the Just-In-Time Recreation bowling alley, Schemengees Bar and Grille and several other businesses were “broadcasting online that Robert was a pedophile.”

The woman said Card, who was found dead Friday, had been delusional since February after a break-up, had been hospitalized for mental illness and prescribed medication that he stopped taking, according to a police affidavit filed in support of a request for an arrest warrant.

Police also spoke to Robert’s brother, who said Card had been in relationship with someone he met at a cornhole competition at the bar. Another man said the same thing to a different officer, according to an affidavit filed in a request to access Card’s cell phone records.

That man told police he had been to both the bowling alley and bar with Card, and that Card knew people at both locations. He Card’s girlfriend had two daughters that he would take out to eat at Schemengees, “and that is where the pedophile thing in Robert’s head came from as Robert was there with (his girfriend’s) two daughters on occasions and felt that people were looking at him.”

The man said Card also mentioned bar manager Joey Walker was one of the people who Card thought had disparaged him. Walker was among those killed.

Members of Card’s Army reserve unit also have told authorities that he accused fellow soldiers of calling him a pedophile.

Top Stories

Travellers vent as WestJet announces baggage, seat selection fee hikes in November
Travellers vent as WestJet announces baggage, seat selection fee hikes in November

Making flying even more expensive right before the busy holiday travel season is a sure way to tick off travellers. WestJet found that out on Tuesday, when it announced new increases to existing bag...

1h ago

Halloween brings parts of GTA frightful first snowfall of the season
Halloween brings parts of GTA frightful first snowfall of the season

Halloween is bringing the GTA a bone-chilling surprise with the region's first snowfall of the season being reported on Tuesday. Traffic cameras picked up snowflakes sticking to the pavement on Highway...

5h ago

Why are so many ladybugs trying to get into your home right now?
Why are so many ladybugs trying to get into your home right now?

If you think there are a lot more ladybugs in Toronto than usual, you're right -- and also wrong. While they're making their presence felt inside homes and garages right now, the sudden increase in...

21m ago

Ontario child care centres concerned about keeping doors open as costs balloon
Ontario child care centres concerned about keeping doors open as costs balloon

Ontario child care centres are raising concerns about the ballooning costs of operating in what’s being described as an underfunded system. Amy O'Neil, who is the executive director of Treetop Children's...

56m ago

