Halton police offering cash reward to locate man wanted for seriously injuring officer

Matthew Flannigan
Matthew Flannigan, pictured, is wanted on several charges for allegedly assaulting a Halton police officer during a traffic stop last month. Photo: HRPS.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted October 31, 2023 5:52 pm.

Halton police are offering a cash reward for information into the whereabouts of a man wanted for seriously injuring an officer during a traffic stop in the summer.

Investigators said a Halton Regional Police Service officer was conducting a traffic stop on Plains Road East in Burlington during the early morning hours of July 22, 2023.

The officer formed grounds to arrest a male driver under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act. Police said a violent struggle with the man ensued, resulting in the responding officer sustaining serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect, identified as 31-year-old Matthew Flannigan, fled the scene at a high rate of speed. The officer has since been released from the hospital.

Related:

Flannigan is wanted on several charges, including assaulting a peace officer, causing bodily harm and dangerous operation. He’s also wanted on drug charges, including possession of Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking.

On Tuesday, police laid more charges against Flannigan, including unauthorized possession of a firearm and unauthorized possession of a prohibited device, among other firearm-related offences.

Flannigan is described as white, five-foot-nine, with brown braided hair. He was last seen operating a blue 2021 Honda CRV with the Ontario licence plate CVFS 405.

Police have since issued an updated photo of the accused. Members of the public are urged not to approach him if seen and to call 9-1-1.

