Missouri appeals court rules against ballot summary language that described ‘dangerous’ abortions

By Summer Ballentine, The Associated Press

Posted October 31, 2023 6:35 pm.

Last Updated October 31, 2023 6:42 pm.

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri appeals court on Tuesday ruled against Republican-written summaries that described several abortion-rights amendments as allowing “dangerous and unregulated abortions until live birth.”

A three-judge panel on the Western District Court of Appeals found the summaries written by Republican Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft, who is running for governor in 2024, are politically partisan.

The judges largely upheld summaries that were rewritten by a lower court judge to be more impartial.

Ballot summaries are used on Missouri ballots to help voters understand sometimes lengthy and complex constitutional amendments and policy changes.

Ashcroft said he plans to appeal the ruling.

Summer Ballentine, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Travellers vent as WestJet announces baggage, seat selection fee hikes in November
Travellers vent as WestJet announces baggage, seat selection fee hikes in November

Making flying even more expensive right before the busy holiday travel season is a sure way to tick off travellers. WestJet found that out on Tuesday, when it announced new increases to existing bag...

1h ago

Halloween brings parts of GTA frightful first snowfall of the season
Halloween brings parts of GTA frightful first snowfall of the season

Halloween is bringing the GTA a bone-chilling surprise with the region's first snowfall of the season being reported on Tuesday. Traffic cameras picked up snowflakes sticking to the pavement on Highway...

5h ago

Why are so many ladybugs trying to get into your home right now?
Why are so many ladybugs trying to get into your home right now?

If you think there are a lot more ladybugs in Toronto than usual, you're right -- and also wrong. While they're making their presence felt inside homes and garages right now, the sudden increase in...

21m ago

Ontario child care centres concerned about keeping doors open as costs balloon
Ontario child care centres concerned about keeping doors open as costs balloon

Ontario child care centres are raising concerns about the ballooning costs of operating in what’s being described as an underfunded system. Amy O'Neil, who is the executive director of Treetop Children's...

57m ago

Top Stories

Travellers vent as WestJet announces baggage, seat selection fee hikes in November
Travellers vent as WestJet announces baggage, seat selection fee hikes in November

Making flying even more expensive right before the busy holiday travel season is a sure way to tick off travellers. WestJet found that out on Tuesday, when it announced new increases to existing bag...

1h ago

Halloween brings parts of GTA frightful first snowfall of the season
Halloween brings parts of GTA frightful first snowfall of the season

Halloween is bringing the GTA a bone-chilling surprise with the region's first snowfall of the season being reported on Tuesday. Traffic cameras picked up snowflakes sticking to the pavement on Highway...

5h ago

Why are so many ladybugs trying to get into your home right now?
Why are so many ladybugs trying to get into your home right now?

If you think there are a lot more ladybugs in Toronto than usual, you're right -- and also wrong. While they're making their presence felt inside homes and garages right now, the sudden increase in...

21m ago

Ontario child care centres concerned about keeping doors open as costs balloon
Ontario child care centres concerned about keeping doors open as costs balloon

Ontario child care centres are raising concerns about the ballooning costs of operating in what’s being described as an underfunded system. Amy O'Neil, who is the executive director of Treetop Children's...

57m ago

Most Watched Today

1:04
Woman stabbed and injured in Toronto, man wanted
Woman stabbed and injured in Toronto, man wanted

Toronto police say the female victim was robbed of her purse and confronted the male suspect in an alleyway, where she was stabbed and seriously injured.

20h ago

2:12
Pro-Palestinian demonstrators stage sit-ins across Toronto and Canada
Pro-Palestinian demonstrators stage sit-ins across Toronto and Canada

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators took over more than a dozen MP offices across Canada calling for a ceasefire. Michelle Mackey reports from deputy PM Chrystia Freeland's Toronto office.

20h ago

2:10
Cooler temperatures on the way, trick-or-treaters will likely stay dry
Cooler temperatures on the way, trick-or-treaters will likely stay dry

Toronto residents will be waking up to cold temperatures for the early portion of the week due to the wind chill. Here's how the forecast is shaping up for Halloween on Tuesday.
2:41
Leafs' get a good laugh at Joe Thornton's retirement announcement 
Leafs' get a good laugh at Joe Thornton's retirement announcement 

Lindsay Dunn on the Raptors game vs Portland and how former Leaf Joe Thornton's retirement announcement gave John Tavares a good laugh.

5:13
Ontario NDP highlight 18 MZO's that were granted to guests at Premier Ford’s daughter’s wedding
Ontario NDP highlight 18 MZO's that were granted to guests at Premier Ford’s daughter’s wedding

Ontario New Democrats are highlighting 18 Minister's zoning orders that were delivered to developers who attended Premier Doug Ford's daughter's wedding. Melissa Duggan and and Cynthia Mulligan discuss new developments, and what might happen next.

More Videos