Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

By The Canadian Press

Posted October 31, 2023 5:03 pm.

Last Updated October 31, 2023 5:42 pm.

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Tuesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (18,873.47, up 16.71):

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSX:FM). Mining. Down $3.93, or 19.65 per cent, to $16.07 on 10.9 million shares. 

Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Energy. Up 40 cents, or 0.91 per cent, to $44.44 on 9.1 million shares. 

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (TSX:TVE). Energy. Up eight cents, or 1.95 per cent, to $4.19 on 7.2 million shares. 

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD). Finance. Up 27 cents, or 0.35 per cent, to $77.46 on 6.6 million shares. 

Americas Gold and Silver Corp. (TSX:USA). Mining. Down eight cents, or 17.86 per cent, to 35 cents on 6.4 million shares. 

Canopy Growth Corp. (TSX:WEED). Healthcare. Up seven cents, or 9.86 per cent, to 78 cents on 5.8 million shares. 

Companies in the news:

Telus Corp. (TSX:T). Telecom. Unchanged, at $22.36. Telus Corp. announced a deal Tuesday with electric vehicle charging network operator Flo to help improve reliability as adoption of clean vehicle technology is expected to ramp up. Flo will use Telus’ technology to monitor at least 60,000 chargers in Canada and the U.S. over the next five years and help provide support when they aren’t working as they’re supposed to.

Cameco Corp. (TSX:CCO). Energy. Up $4.37, or 8.35 per cent, to $56.73. Shares in Cameco Corp. rose more than eight per cent after it raised its revenue outlook for 2023 and reported a profit of $148 million in its latest quarter compared with a loss a year ago. The uranium miner said the profit amounted to 34 cents per diluted share for the quarter ended Sept. 30 compared with a loss of $20 million or five cents per diluted share a year earlier. Revenue for the quarter totalled $575 million, up from $389 million in the same quarter last year.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSX:FM). Mining. Down $3.93, or 19.65 per cent, to $16.07. Shares in First Quantum Minerals Ltd. continued to slide Tuesday as uncertainty clouds the fate of its Cobre Panama mine. Over the weekend, Panama’s government promised to hold a referendum on whether a deal with First Quantum over the mine should be scrapped. Citizens in Panama have been protesting the long-term mining concession with First Quantum’s local subsidiary for more than a week. The scale and scope of the deal have raised both nationalist anger and environmental concerns.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 31,2023.

The Canadian Press

