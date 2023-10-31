Paris police open fire on a woman who allegedly made threats in the latest security incident

By The Associated Press

Posted October 31, 2023 5:47 am.

Last Updated October 31, 2023 6:26 am.

PARIS (AP) — Paris police opened fire Tuesday on a woman who allegedly made threatening remarks on a train, the latest security incident in the country that has been on heightened anti-terror alert since a fatal stabbing at a school blamed on an Islamic extremist.

Police said they had no immediate information on the woman’s condition.

Police said officers opened fire after she didn’t respond to their warnings. Police said officers responded after several train passengers phoned the emergency services and reported that a woman was making threats and that she was wearing a face and head covering.

It wasn’t clear what threats the woman was making.

A Metro and suburban train station that serves the François Mitterrand national library in eastern Paris has been evacuated, police said.

In the Oct. 13 school attack, French-language teacher Dominique Bernard was stabbed to death and three other people were wounded.

The alleged attacker had been under police surveillance on suspicion of Islamic radicalization. French anti-terror investigators said the suspect declared allegiance to the Islamic State group before the assault in the northern French town of Arras.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Service resumes after Toronto paramedics issue another code red due to ambulance shortage
Service resumes after Toronto paramedics issue another code red due to ambulance shortage

Service has since resumed but Toronto's Paramedic Union (TCEU Local 416) has once again been forced to issue a code red due to an ambulance shortage that impacted those needing urgent care. On Monday,...

updated

58m ago

Woman injured in downtown Toronto stabbing confronted suspect after being robbed: police
Woman injured in downtown Toronto stabbing confronted suspect after being robbed: police

Toronto police are searching for a man who fled on foot after a woman was stabbed and seriously injured in the city's downtown core. Authorities were called to Granby Street and Church Street just after...

7h ago

Costumes, candy and a chilly forecast: Halloween is here
Costumes, candy and a chilly forecast: Halloween is here

Halloween is here and there's a chill in the air with low single-digit temperatures in store in time for trick-or-treating. Here in the GTA, kids and their adult companions will may need to add some...

1h ago

'A big heart': Smoke's Poutinerie founder Ryan Smolkin remembered for fun persona
'A big heart': Smoke's Poutinerie founder Ryan Smolkin remembered for fun persona

Ryan Smolkin, the zany, Smiths Falls, Ont.-bred entrepreneur best known for his restaurants serving poutine smothered in an endless array of toppings, has died. The founder of Smoke's Poutinerie Inc....

13h ago

Top Stories

Service resumes after Toronto paramedics issue another code red due to ambulance shortage
Service resumes after Toronto paramedics issue another code red due to ambulance shortage

Service has since resumed but Toronto's Paramedic Union (TCEU Local 416) has once again been forced to issue a code red due to an ambulance shortage that impacted those needing urgent care. On Monday,...

updated

58m ago

Woman injured in downtown Toronto stabbing confronted suspect after being robbed: police
Woman injured in downtown Toronto stabbing confronted suspect after being robbed: police

Toronto police are searching for a man who fled on foot after a woman was stabbed and seriously injured in the city's downtown core. Authorities were called to Granby Street and Church Street just after...

7h ago

Costumes, candy and a chilly forecast: Halloween is here
Costumes, candy and a chilly forecast: Halloween is here

Halloween is here and there's a chill in the air with low single-digit temperatures in store in time for trick-or-treating. Here in the GTA, kids and their adult companions will may need to add some...

1h ago

'A big heart': Smoke's Poutinerie founder Ryan Smolkin remembered for fun persona
'A big heart': Smoke's Poutinerie founder Ryan Smolkin remembered for fun persona

Ryan Smolkin, the zany, Smiths Falls, Ont.-bred entrepreneur best known for his restaurants serving poutine smothered in an endless array of toppings, has died. The founder of Smoke's Poutinerie Inc....

13h ago

Most Watched Today

1:04
Woman stabbed and injured in Toronto, man wanted
Woman stabbed and injured in Toronto, man wanted

Toronto police say the female victim was robbed of her purse and confronted the male suspect in an alleyway, where she was stabbed and seriously injured.

8h ago

2:10
Cooler temperatures on the way, trick-or-treaters will likely stay dry
Cooler temperatures on the way, trick-or-treaters will likely stay dry

Toronto residents will be waking up to cold temperatures for the early portion of the week due to the wind chill. Here's how the forecast is shaping up for Halloween on Tuesday.

12h ago

5:13
Ontario NDP highlight 18 MZO's that were granted to guests at Premier Ford’s daughter’s wedding
Ontario NDP highlight 18 MZO's that were granted to guests at Premier Ford’s daughter’s wedding

Ontario New Democrats are highlighting 18 Minister's zoning orders that were delivered to developers who attended Premier Doug Ford's daughter's wedding. Melissa Duggan and and Cynthia Mulligan discuss new developments, and what might happen next.

20h ago

2:20
Frigid temperatures for the next several days
Frigid temperatures for the next several days

Light morning showers will give way to periods of sunshine on Monday. Temperatures will struggle to get near the double digits for the next several days and snow squalls possible in some areas Monday night.
2:48
Jewish community hosts vigil for Hamas attack victims
Jewish community hosts vigil for Hamas attack victims

Members of the Jewish community gathered to host a vigil for those killed and kidnapped in the Hamas Oct.7 attack. Melissa Nakhavoly speaks with impacted families.
More Videos