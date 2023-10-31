‘My TV has gone crazy’: Peel police share inappropriate 911 call, urge public not to misuse emergency line

Police in Peel Region have shared an inappropriate 911 call in an effort to once again urge the public to not misuse the emergency line.

Peel Regional Police Chief Nishan Duraiappah took to X on Monday to share a call where a woman sought help for her television, which was apparently acting up.

“My television has gone crazy,” the caller says to the 911 operator. “I can’t get any channels, or nothing.”

“Sorry? Your TV?” the operator responds. “You’ve dialed into 911 right now, do you have a life-threatening emergency?”

The caller then asked who they should call instead, with the operator reminding them they should have called 611 and not the emergency line.

Over 40% of all calls to 911 are inappropriate or misuse. When every second counts, our 9-1-1 operators should be responding to critical incidents only. For non-emergencies call 905-453-3311. #EmergencyServices #911AwarenessPeel@DeputyAndrews @DC_Milinovich @DeputyOdoardi pic.twitter.com/edLqFM1Aht — Chief Nishan Duraiappah (@ChiefNish) October 30, 2023

The latest shared call is part of an ongoing series from Peel police as they try to raise awareness about fake or inappropriate 911 calls. Last month, someone from Peel called the emergency line to complain about their Tim Hortons order.

Duraiappah says over 40 per cent of all calls to 911 are inappropriate and advises residents to use police services non-emergency lines unless they are reporting a critical incident.

Too many calls for non-emergency situations can end up leaving some people who are actually seeking emergency assistance waiting on the phone.

As part of the recent post on X, Peel police outlined a list of reasons when it is appropriate for people to call 911 versus the non-emergency line. Issues with a television or a food order did not make either list.

Reasons to call 911:

Attack/assault

Gunshots

Fire

Medical emergencies

Crime in progress (e.g. a fight, a break-and-enter)

Serious crime has just occurred (e.g. sexual assault, robbery)

Suspicious activity (e.g. prowler, vandal)

Reasons to call police non-emergency line: