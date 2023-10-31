Police seek suspect in hate-motivated mischief investigation

Toronto police have released grainy images of a suspect in a hate-motivated mischief investigation.

Police say the suspect vandalized a number of items on public and private property between Saturday, Oct. 21, and Sunday, Oct. 29, in the Broadview Avenue and Gerrard Street East area.

“After consultation with the Service’s specialized Hate Crime Unit, the investigation is being treated as a suspected hate-motivated offence,” police said in a release.

No further information about the nature of the vandalism was provided.

The suspect is described as male with a medium build wearing a black jacket, dark pants and black running shoes with soles.

He was carrying a multi-coloured backpack.