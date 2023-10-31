Robert De Niro lashes out at former assistant who sued him, shouting: ‘Shame on you!’

Actor Robert De Niro arrives to court in New York, Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023. De Niro continues his testimony in a $12 million lawsuit accusing him of being a bad boss. The 80-year-old actor is being sued by a former assistant, Graham Chase Robinson. De Niro is also suing Robinson, accusing her of charging personal expenses to his company. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By Larry Neumeister, The Associated Press

Posted October 31, 2023 5:29 pm.

Last Updated October 31, 2023 5:44 pm.

NEW YORK (AP) — Actor Robert De Niro shouted “Shame on you!” as he testified Tuesday in a New York courtroom, directing the comments toward his former executive assistant and vice president who is seeking millions of dollars after accusing her former boss of being abusive.

Graham Chase Robinson watched with her lawyers while De Niro’s anger built as attorney Andrew Macurdy pelted him with some tabloid-style accusations his client made about De Niro’s behavior toward Robinson as she served his needs, large and small, from 2008 until several months into 2019.

Robinson, 41, seeks $12 million in damages for emotional distress and reputational harm that she claims has left her jobless and unable to recover from the trauma of her job. She was being paid $300,000 annually when she quit, frustrated by her interactions with De Niro’s girlfriend and the effect she believed it was having on the actor.

The jury is also considering evidence pertaining to a lawsuit De Niro filed against Robinson in which he claimed that she stole things from him, including 5 million points that could be used for airline flights. De Niro is seeking the return of three years of Robinson’s salary.

Macurdy asked De Niro whether it was true that he sometimes urinated as he spoke with Robinson on the telephone.

“That’s nonsense,” De Niro answered. “You got us all here for this?”

Macurdy told De Niro he called Robinson “b—— to her face.”

“I was never abusive, ever,” the actor snapped back, though he conceded that he might have used the word in conversations with her.

And the claim that he told Robinson he preferred that she scratch his back rather than using a back scratching device drew another angry rebuke from De Niro, who said it might have happened once or twice, but “never was with disrespect or lewdness.”

Finally, he angrily looked toward Robinson and shouted: “Shame on you, Chase Robinson!”

Quickly, he blurted an apology in a quieter voice, as he glanced toward Judge Lewis J. Liman.

De Niro, 80, has won two Oscars in a six-decade movie career that has featured memorable roles in films including “The Deer Hunter” and “Raging Bull.” Currently, he is in Martin Scorsese’s “Killers of the Flower Moon.”

Larry Neumeister, The Associated Press






Travellers vent as WestJet announces baggage, seat selection fee hikes in November
Travellers vent as WestJet announces baggage, seat selection fee hikes in November

Making flying even more expensive right before the busy holiday travel season is a sure way to tick off travellers. WestJet found that out on Tuesday, when it announced new increases to existing bag...

17m ago

Halloween brings parts of GTA frightful first snowfall of the season
Halloween brings parts of GTA frightful first snowfall of the season

Halloween is bringing the GTA a bone-chilling surprise with the region's first snowfall of the season being reported on Tuesday. Traffic cameras picked up snowflakes sticking to the pavement on Highway...

4h ago

Ontario childcare centres concerned about keeping doors open as costs balloon
Ontario childcare centres concerned about keeping doors open as costs balloon

Ontario childcare centres are raising concerns about the ballooning costs of operating in what's being described as an underfunded system. Amy O'Neil, who is the executive director of Treetop Children's...

1h ago

1 charged with assault in Brampton, police aware of video of fight at plaza
1 charged with assault in Brampton, police aware of video of fight at plaza

One man has been charged with assault after a fight broke out at a plaza in Brampton over the weekend. Peel Regional Police responded to reports of multiple people fighting outside of a bar in the area...

1h ago

