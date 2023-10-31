Singapore defense minister calls on China to take the lead in reducing regional tensions

Foreign military delegates arrive for the 10th Beijing Xiangshan Forum in Beijing, Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023. Singapore's defense minister Ng Eng Hen called on China, as a dominant power in Asia, to take the lead in reducing tensions by being a benevolent one, warning that military conflict like the wars in Ukraine and Gaza would be devastating to the region's future. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Ken Moritsugu, The Associated Press

Posted October 31, 2023 6:00 am.

Last Updated October 31, 2023 6:12 am.

BEIJING (AP) — Singapore’s defense minister urged China as a dominant power in Asia to take the lead in reducing tensions in the region, warning that a military conflict like the one in Ukraine or the Israel-Hamas war would be devastating for the continent and its future.

Speaking Tuesday on the third and final day of an annual defense conference held by China, Ng Eng Hen stressed the importance of military-to-military communication to manage crises, expressing hope that the United States and China would resume the use of their military hotline.

Peace is precarious and never a given anywhere in the world, Ng said. “What has happened in Europe and the Middle East must never occur here. … We must do all we can to avoid it.”

The Xiangshan Forum brought together defense officials from dozens of countries and organizations. China, which recently sacked its defense minister, was represented by Zhang Youxia, vice chairman of the Central Military Commission.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu used the forum to highlight Russia’s deepening ties with China as it faces isolation from the West over its invasion of Ukraine.

Shoigu was given a military honor guard reception before a meeting with Zhang on Monday. The Russian Tass news agency quoted Zhang as saying that China is ready to respond with Russia to security threats and challenges and “jointly maintain global strategic balance and stability.”

Ng, noting the territorial disputes in the South China Sea and the nuclear threat from North Korea, said it is vital for defense and military establishments to engage to reduce the risk of miscalculations and mishaps.

He applauded codes that have been adopted to manage unplanned military encounters at sea and said they should be expanded to include coast guards, which frequently face off in disputed waters.

China froze military exchanges with the U.S. in August 2022, but the two sides appear to be restarting dialogue, including on security ahead of a possible meeting between Presidents Joe Biden and Xi Jinping in November.

The U.S. sent a representative to the Xiangshan forum, Cynthia Carras, the Defense Department’s principal director for China, Taiwan and Mongolia.

Ng appealed to China to assure other nations that it is not a threat as it grows more powerful.

“Whether China accepts it or not, wants it or not, it is already seen as a dominant power and must therefore act as a benevolent one,” Ng said.

China has sought to portray itself as a non-threatening global power and different from Western powers — though clearly some of its neighbors and the U.S. view it as a potential threat.

A Chinese Foreign Ministry official, quoting the country’s president, told the conference that China would better safeguard world peace through its own development.

“This path is neither the old path of colonization and plunder, nor the crooked path taken by some countries to seek hegemony once they grow strong, but the right course of peaceful development,” said Nong Rong, an assistant minister of foreign affairs.

___

Associated Press video producer Olivia Zhang in Beijing contributed to this report.

Ken Moritsugu, The Associated Press


Top Stories

Service resumes after Toronto paramedics issue another code red due to ambulance shortage
Service resumes after Toronto paramedics issue another code red due to ambulance shortage

Service has since resumed but Toronto's Paramedic Union (TCEU Local 416) has once again been forced to issue a code red due to an ambulance shortage that impacted those needing urgent care. On Monday,...

updated

57m ago

Woman injured in downtown Toronto stabbing confronted suspect after being robbed: police
Woman injured in downtown Toronto stabbing confronted suspect after being robbed: police

Toronto police are searching for a man who fled on foot after a woman was stabbed and seriously injured in the city's downtown core. Authorities were called to Granby Street and Church Street just after...

7h ago

Costumes, candy and a chilly forecast: Halloween is here
Costumes, candy and a chilly forecast: Halloween is here

Halloween is here and there's a chill in the air with low single-digit temperatures in store in time for trick-or-treating. Here in the GTA, kids and their adult companions will may need to add some...

1h ago

'A big heart': Smoke's Poutinerie founder Ryan Smolkin remembered for fun persona
'A big heart': Smoke's Poutinerie founder Ryan Smolkin remembered for fun persona

Ryan Smolkin, the zany, Smiths Falls, Ont.-bred entrepreneur best known for his restaurants serving poutine smothered in an endless array of toppings, has died. The founder of Smoke's Poutinerie Inc....

13h ago

