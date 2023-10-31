Telus partners with electric vehicle chargers producer Flo to provide real-time data

<div>Telus Corp. is partnering with electric vehicle charging network operator Flo to help make the technology more reliable as adoption of clean vehicle technology is expected to ramp up. The Telus offices are seen in Ottawa on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang</div>

By The Canadian Press

Posted October 31, 2023 9:44 am.

Last Updated October 31, 2023 9:56 am.

QUEBEC — Telus Corp. is partnering with electric vehicle charging network operator Flo to help improve reliability as adoption of clean vehicle technology is expected to ramp up.

The Vancouver-based telecommunications company says Flo will use its internet of things connectivity platform to provide real-time visibility on at least 60,000 chargers in Canada and the U.S. over the next five years.

That will allow Flo to monitor public and commercial charging stations, using data it receives to conduct diagnostics remotely and provide support when the products aren’t working as they’re supposed to.

Flo says its charger network is functional about 98 per cent of the time, while Telus says its network is 99.99 per cent reliable.

Telus vice-president of commercial sales for Quebec and Atlantic Ali Barakat says that with all light-duty vehicles sold in Canada required to be zero-emission by 2035, the company is aiming to support the development of critical infrastructure.

Earlier this year, Telus announced a partnership with Australian electric vehicle charging company Jolt to install up to 5,000 public fast chargers across Canada, running on the company’s network.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 31, 2023.

Companies in this story: (TSX:T)

The Canadian Press

<!– Photo: 2023103016104-65400d15964a023a9c66bd64jpeg.jpg, Caption:

Telus Corp. is partnering with electric vehicle charging network operator Flo to help make the technology more reliable as adoption of clean vehicle technology is expected to ramp up. The Telus offices are seen in Ottawa on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

–>

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ontario to extend gas, fuel tax cuts until June 2024
Ontario to extend gas, fuel tax cuts until June 2024

Premier Doug Ford says his government will be proposing legislation to extend the Ontario's gas and fuel tax cuts until well into next year. If it passes the extension will lower the gasoline tax by...

19m ago

6 arrested in Toronto as pro-Palestinian demonstrators stage sit-ins at MP offices
6 arrested in Toronto as pro-Palestinian demonstrators stage sit-ins at MP offices

A number of protesters were arrested in Toronto on Monday as pro-Palestinian demonstrators staged sit-ins at federal politicians offices across the country. The Palestinian Youth Movement coordinated...

1h ago

'My TV has gone crazy': Peel police share inappropriate 911 call, urge public not to misuse emergency line
'My TV has gone crazy': Peel police share inappropriate 911 call, urge public not to misuse emergency line

Police in Peel Region have shared an inappropriate 911 call in an effort to once again urge the public to not misuse the emergency line. Peel Regional Police Chief Nishan Duraiappah took to X on Monday...

2h ago

Costumes, candy and a chilly forecast: Halloween is here
Costumes, candy and a chilly forecast: Halloween is here

Halloween is here and there's a chill in the air with low single-digit temperatures in store in time for trick-or-treating. Here in the GTA, kids and their adult companions will may need to add some...

4h ago

Top Stories

Ontario to extend gas, fuel tax cuts until June 2024
Ontario to extend gas, fuel tax cuts until June 2024

Premier Doug Ford says his government will be proposing legislation to extend the Ontario's gas and fuel tax cuts until well into next year. If it passes the extension will lower the gasoline tax by...

19m ago

6 arrested in Toronto as pro-Palestinian demonstrators stage sit-ins at MP offices
6 arrested in Toronto as pro-Palestinian demonstrators stage sit-ins at MP offices

A number of protesters were arrested in Toronto on Monday as pro-Palestinian demonstrators staged sit-ins at federal politicians offices across the country. The Palestinian Youth Movement coordinated...

1h ago

'My TV has gone crazy': Peel police share inappropriate 911 call, urge public not to misuse emergency line
'My TV has gone crazy': Peel police share inappropriate 911 call, urge public not to misuse emergency line

Police in Peel Region have shared an inappropriate 911 call in an effort to once again urge the public to not misuse the emergency line. Peel Regional Police Chief Nishan Duraiappah took to X on Monday...

2h ago

Costumes, candy and a chilly forecast: Halloween is here
Costumes, candy and a chilly forecast: Halloween is here

Halloween is here and there's a chill in the air with low single-digit temperatures in store in time for trick-or-treating. Here in the GTA, kids and their adult companions will may need to add some...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

1:04
Woman stabbed and injured in Toronto, man wanted
Woman stabbed and injured in Toronto, man wanted

Toronto police say the female victim was robbed of her purse and confronted the male suspect in an alleyway, where she was stabbed and seriously injured.

10h ago

2:10
Cooler temperatures on the way, trick-or-treaters will likely stay dry
Cooler temperatures on the way, trick-or-treaters will likely stay dry

Toronto residents will be waking up to cold temperatures for the early portion of the week due to the wind chill. Here's how the forecast is shaping up for Halloween on Tuesday.

15h ago

2:41
Leafs' get a good laugh at Joe Thornton's retirement announcement 
Leafs' get a good laugh at Joe Thornton's retirement announcement 

Lindsay Dunn on the Raptors game vs Portland and how former Leaf Joe Thornton's retirement announcement gave John Tavares a good laugh.

15h ago

5:13
Ontario NDP highlight 18 MZO's that were granted to guests at Premier Ford’s daughter’s wedding
Ontario NDP highlight 18 MZO's that were granted to guests at Premier Ford’s daughter’s wedding

Ontario New Democrats are highlighting 18 Minister's zoning orders that were delivered to developers who attended Premier Doug Ford's daughter's wedding. Melissa Duggan and and Cynthia Mulligan discuss new developments, and what might happen next.

23h ago

2:20
Frigid temperatures for the next several days
Frigid temperatures for the next several days

Light morning showers will give way to periods of sunshine on Monday. Temperatures will struggle to get near the double digits for the next several days and snow squalls possible in some areas Monday night.
More Videos