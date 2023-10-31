Tennessee family sues police for fatally shooting unarmed man fleeing stop with officer in car

By Jonathan Mattise, The Associated Press

Posted October 31, 2023 4:12 pm.

Last Updated October 31, 2023 4:27 pm.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The mother of a man who was fatally shot by an officer in Tennessee while fleeing a traffic stop, in an unusual case where the officer got into the car, has filed a federal lawsuit over her son’s death.

Linda Allen, whose son Eric Allen, 39, died in the November 2022 interaction with Mt. Juliet Police, filed the lawsuit Monday against the chief of police, two officers and the city.

The lawsuit claims the officer who shot Allen used “unnecessary, unreasonable, and excessive force” in violation of Allen’s constitutional rights. It seeks $50 million, in addition to federal monitoring of Mt. Juliet Police Department’s use of force practices and procedures, and changes to its patrol techniques.

The police department has noted that the officer, Sgt. Joshua Lo, returned to duty after a preliminary review and a Wilson County grand jury declined to issue an indictment in the shooting.

The shooting happened after Mt. Juliet officers stopped a vehicle and at a later point asked the passenger, Allen, to exit the vehicle, according to preliminary information from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. Instead of exiting, Allen moved from the passenger seat to the driver’s seat and began to drive away, the bureau said in a statement.

During a traffic stop that occurred because a headlight was out, the family’s lawsuit contends the officer used “deadly force to prevent an unarmed nonviolent passenger in a car from leaving after a traffic stop that did not involve him.”

When Allen had gotten into the driver’s seat, the officer told him not to drive off, and then Allen put his hands up and said, “I ain’t got nothing. I ain’t got nothing,” the lawsuit says.

Allen was “in a panic” when he tried to drive away after the officer got into the car and continued to yell at Allen not to drive off, according to the lawsuit.

Body camera footage released in January shows much of the exchange. As Allen moved into the driver’s seat, a dog jumped out of the car and the officer asked repeatedly, “What are you doing?” He yelled, “Don’t you go nowhere” and “Stop the car,” multiple times, and at some point fired his stun gun. Afterward, the officer repeatedly yelled, “I’m gonna shoot you,” before shooting Allen three times from close range, which the lawsuit says hit him in the back and chest.

The lawsuit says Allen had been hit with a stun gun, his hands were up and he was screaming in pain as Lo fired his handgun.

“How’s he going to put the car in park?” Allen family attorney S. Todd Yeary said at a news conference Monday, according to WKRN-TV.

The lawsuit also argues the Mt. Juliet Police Department uses patrol tactics that “demean, disregard, or underserve” Black Americans like her son.

The local police union, Sam Houston Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 71, told news outlets they “stand firmly behind Sgt. Lo and the entire Mt. Juliet Police Department,” citing prior investigations of the shooting. The police department said its officers are dedicated to “compassion, commitment, courage, competence, and integrity.”

“As police officers, we swore an oath to uphold those values, support the Constitution, and honor the sanctity of human life. Sgt. Lo took that same oath,” the department said.

Jonathan Mattise, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Halloween brings parts of GTA frightful first snowfall of the season
Halloween brings parts of GTA frightful first snowfall of the season

Halloween is bringing the GTA a bone-chilling surprise with the region's first snowfall of the season being reported on Tuesday. Traffic cameras picked up snowflakes sticking to the pavement on Highway...

2h ago

Forecasters more certain rate hikes are over as recession talk grows over GDP numbers
Forecasters more certain rate hikes are over as recession talk grows over GDP numbers

The Canadian economy may have entered a technical recession as high interest rates weigh on consumer spending, preliminary data from Statistics Canada suggests.  The federal agency released its August...

updated

2h ago

Alcohol 'a factor' in fatal wrong-way Highway 418 crash: OPP
Alcohol 'a factor' in fatal wrong-way Highway 418 crash: OPP

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) believe alcohol was a factor in a wrong-way head-on crash on Highway 418 near Courtice on Sunday night that killed two people. OPP Sgt. Kerry Schdmit said witnesses called...

2h ago

Migrant workers hold rally for permanent resident status in Toronto
Migrant workers hold rally for permanent resident status in Toronto

A demonstration held outside the office of Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland organized by migrant workers and their supporters is calling on the federal government to provide status for undocumented...

0m ago

Top Stories

Halloween brings parts of GTA frightful first snowfall of the season
Halloween brings parts of GTA frightful first snowfall of the season

Halloween is bringing the GTA a bone-chilling surprise with the region's first snowfall of the season being reported on Tuesday. Traffic cameras picked up snowflakes sticking to the pavement on Highway...

2h ago

Forecasters more certain rate hikes are over as recession talk grows over GDP numbers
Forecasters more certain rate hikes are over as recession talk grows over GDP numbers

The Canadian economy may have entered a technical recession as high interest rates weigh on consumer spending, preliminary data from Statistics Canada suggests.  The federal agency released its August...

updated

2h ago

Alcohol 'a factor' in fatal wrong-way Highway 418 crash: OPP
Alcohol 'a factor' in fatal wrong-way Highway 418 crash: OPP

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) believe alcohol was a factor in a wrong-way head-on crash on Highway 418 near Courtice on Sunday night that killed two people. OPP Sgt. Kerry Schdmit said witnesses called...

2h ago

Migrant workers hold rally for permanent resident status in Toronto
Migrant workers hold rally for permanent resident status in Toronto

A demonstration held outside the office of Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland organized by migrant workers and their supporters is calling on the federal government to provide status for undocumented...

0m ago

Most Watched Today

1:04
Woman stabbed and injured in Toronto, man wanted
Woman stabbed and injured in Toronto, man wanted

Toronto police say the female victim was robbed of her purse and confronted the male suspect in an alleyway, where she was stabbed and seriously injured.

17h ago

2:12
Pro-Palestinian demonstrators stage sit-ins across Toronto and Canada
Pro-Palestinian demonstrators stage sit-ins across Toronto and Canada

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators took over more than a dozen MP offices across Canada calling for a ceasefire. Michelle Mackey reports from deputy PM Chrystia Freeland's Toronto office.

17h ago

2:10
Cooler temperatures on the way, trick-or-treaters will likely stay dry
Cooler temperatures on the way, trick-or-treaters will likely stay dry

Toronto residents will be waking up to cold temperatures for the early portion of the week due to the wind chill. Here's how the forecast is shaping up for Halloween on Tuesday.

21h ago

2:41
Leafs' get a good laugh at Joe Thornton's retirement announcement 
Leafs' get a good laugh at Joe Thornton's retirement announcement 

Lindsay Dunn on the Raptors game vs Portland and how former Leaf Joe Thornton's retirement announcement gave John Tavares a good laugh.

22h ago

5:13
Ontario NDP highlight 18 MZO's that were granted to guests at Premier Ford’s daughter’s wedding
Ontario NDP highlight 18 MZO's that were granted to guests at Premier Ford’s daughter’s wedding

Ontario New Democrats are highlighting 18 Minister's zoning orders that were delivered to developers who attended Premier Doug Ford's daughter's wedding. Melissa Duggan and and Cynthia Mulligan discuss new developments, and what might happen next.

More Videos