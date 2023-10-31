Third First Nation wants use of Jasper National Park, saying they were evicted

A third First Nation wants Parks Canada to give its members limited hunting rights in Alberta's Jasper National Park, saying they were evicted from what became the park when it was created. Spirit Island in Maligne Lake in Jasper National Park is shown in this undated photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Tim Cook

By The Canadian Press

Posted October 31, 2023 1:55 pm.

Last Updated October 31, 2023 2:12 pm.

A third First Nation wants Parks Canada to give its members limited hunting rights in Jasper National Park, saying they were evicted when the park was created in western Alberta. 

The Aseniwuche Winewak Nation says it wants in on a deal signed last weekend with the Simpcw and Stoney First Nations.

That deal gives the bands a stronger voice in park management and opens the door to limited harvesting in the park. 

But AWN president David MacPhee says his people were cast out from the park in 1911.

He says they maintain a strong connection with the area and have traditional lands immediately north of Jasper. 

In a letter to the park’s superintendent, MacPhee says his people don’t want to deprive other First Nations, but want the same rights as others and to safeguard their own. 

A response from Parks Canada was not immediately available. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 31, 2023.

The Canadian Press

Halloween brings parts of GTA frightful first snowfall of the season
Halloween brings parts of GTA frightful first snowfall of the season

Halloween is bringing the GTA a bone-chilling surprise with the region's first snowfall of the season being reported on Tuesday. Traffic cameras picked up snowflakes sticking to the pavement on Highway...

1h ago

Forecasters more certain rate hikes are over as recession talk grows over GDP numbers
Forecasters more certain rate hikes are over as recession talk grows over GDP numbers

The Canadian economy may have entered a technical recession as high interest rates weigh on consumer spending, preliminary data from Statistics Canada suggests.  The federal agency released its August...

updated

1h ago

Alcohol 'a factor' in fatal wrong-way Highway 418 crash: OPP
Alcohol 'a factor' in fatal wrong-way Highway 418 crash: OPP

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) believe alcohol was a factor in a wrong-way head-on crash on Highway 418 near Courtice on Sunday night that killed two people. OPP Sgt. Kerry Schdmit said witnesses called...

1h ago

Suspect sought in unprovoked attack on GO train near Agincourt station
Suspect sought in unprovoked attack on GO train near Agincourt station

Toronto police are looking to identify a suspect who they say assaulted a passenger in an unprovoked attack on a GO train over the weekend. Police were called to the scene just before 2 p.m. on Sunday,...

4h ago

