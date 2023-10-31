Third First Nation wants use of Jasper National Park, saying they were evicted

A third First Nation wants Parks Canada to give its members limited hunting rights in Jasper National Park, saying they were evicted when the park was created in western Alberta.

The Aseniwuche Winewak Nation says it wants in on a deal signed last weekend with the Simpcw and Stoney First Nations.

That deal gives the bands a stronger voice in park management and opens the door to limited harvesting in the park.

But AWN president David MacPhee says his people were cast out from the park in 1911.

He says they maintain a strong connection with the area and have traditional lands immediately north of Jasper.

In a letter to the park’s superintendent, MacPhee says his people don’t want to deprive other First Nations, but want the same rights as others and to safeguard their own.

A response from Parks Canada was not immediately available.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 31, 2023.

The Canadian Press