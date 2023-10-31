Tropical Storm Pilar dumps heavy rains on Central America leaving at least 2 dead

This satellite image provided by NOAA on Monday, Oct. 30, 2023, shows Tropical Storm Pilar approaching El Salvador on the Pacific coast of Central America. (NOAA via AP)

By The Associated Press

Posted October 31, 2023 10:18 am.

Last Updated October 31, 2023 10:26 am.

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador (AP) — Tropical Storm Pilar lashed Central America on Tuesday with heavy rains that have been blamed for two deaths in El Salvador as the storm meanders off the Pacific coast.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said early Tuesday that Pilar was located about 175 miles (280 kilometers) south-southwest of San Salvador with winds of 50 mph (85 kph) and was moving east-northeast at 3 mph (6 kph).

The storm was expected to maintain that general track Tuesday, stall for a day or more just off the coast and then abruptly turn around and head back out to sea Thursday without making landfall, the center said.

The storm was forecast to dump five to 10 inches (12-24 centimeters) of rain from El Salvador to Costa Rica with as much as 15 inches (38 centimeters) in some areas.

A 24-year-old man and a 57-year-old woman were swept away by swollen streams Sunday in the province of La Union, according to Fermín Pérez, the assistant director of El Salvador’s civil defense office. Pérez said their bodies were found Monday.

El Salvador’s government put the country on alert Sunday and Congress declared a national emergency, which allows civil defense authorities to force evacuations for people who are at risk.

Classes were suspended across the country until Wednesday and some 100 shelters were prepared.

Farther up the Pacific coast Mexican authorities continued recovery efforts after Category 5 Hurricane Otis slammed into Acapulco last week killing at least 46 and leaving dozens missing.

Follow AP’s climate and environment coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/climate-and-environment

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Ontario to extend gas, fuel tax cuts until June 2024
Ontario to extend gas, fuel tax cuts until June 2024

Premier Doug Ford says his government will be proposing legislation to extend the Ontario's gas and fuel tax cuts until well into next year. If it passes the extension will lower the gasoline tax by...

22m ago

6 arrested in Toronto as pro-Palestinian demonstrators stage sit-ins at MP offices
6 arrested in Toronto as pro-Palestinian demonstrators stage sit-ins at MP offices

A number of protesters were arrested in Toronto on Monday as pro-Palestinian demonstrators staged sit-ins at federal politicians offices across the country. The Palestinian Youth Movement coordinated...

1h ago

'My TV has gone crazy': Peel police share inappropriate 911 call, urge public not to misuse emergency line
'My TV has gone crazy': Peel police share inappropriate 911 call, urge public not to misuse emergency line

Police in Peel Region have shared an inappropriate 911 call in an effort to once again urge the public to not misuse the emergency line. Peel Regional Police Chief Nishan Duraiappah took to X on Monday...

2h ago

Costumes, candy and a chilly forecast: Halloween is here
Costumes, candy and a chilly forecast: Halloween is here

Halloween is here and there's a chill in the air with low single-digit temperatures in store in time for trick-or-treating. Here in the GTA, kids and their adult companions will may need to add some...

4h ago

