UN human rights official is alarmed by sprawling gang violence in Haiti

FILE - Residents flee their homes to escape clashes between armed gangs in the Carrefour-Feuilles district of Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Aug. 25, 2023. The United Nations Security Council approved on Oct. 2 the deployment of an international armed force to Haiti. (AP Photo/Odelyn Joseph, File)

By Evens Sanon And Dánica Coto, The Associated Press

Posted October 31, 2023 4:12 pm.

Last Updated October 31, 2023 4:28 pm.

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — The United Nations expert on human rights in Haiti said Tuesday that he is alarmed by the rapid spread of gang violence and the bleak future awaiting children in the embattled country.

William O’Neill spoke at the end of a weeklong visit to Haiti, his second one this year amid a spike in violence that has displaced more than 200,000 people.

“Murders, injuries and kidnappings are the daily lot of the population,” he said. “An entire generation is seemingly being sacrificed by violence, and the future of a country is threatened by the dramatic situation faced by its youth.”

More than 1,230 killings and 701 kidnappings were reported across Haiti from July 1 to Sept. 30, more than double the figure reported during the same period last year, according to the U.N.

An estimated 200 gangs operate in Haiti, with the largest groups controlling up to 80% of the capital of Port-au-Prince.

“A major challenge is the fact that many gang members are children,” O’Neill said. “It will be necessary to implement rehabilitation and reintegration programs for the vast majority of them.”

He also noted that gang violence has spread to previously peaceful areas in Haiti’s central and northwest regions and that more than 500,000 children have no access to education given the spike in violence.

O’Neill said gangs also continue to sexually abuse women and girls who have no access to health care.

“The state must assume its responsibilities not only to prevent human rights violations and abuses, but also to protect its population, especially the most vulnerable,” he said.

Haiti’s National Police, which is understaffed and under-resourced, has struggled in its fight against gangs, with only some 4,000 officers on duty at a time in the country of 11.7 million people.

Lack of security is so widespread, that Haitians stay mostly indoors unless they need to buy basic goods, said Garry Lochar, 29, who works at a bus terminal.

“It’s been a year since people have been saying that troops are coming,” he said. “People are dying, and Haiti is not getting any help at all.”

Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry requested the immediate deployment of a foreign armed force a year ago to battle gangs that have grown more powerful ever since the July 2021 assassination of President Jovenel Moïse.

In recent months, Kenya agreed to lead a multinational armed force to Haiti, although deployment has been delayed by legal challenges.

“The imminent deployment of this mission, under strict conditions of respect and protection of human rights, is necessary to alleviate the suffering of the population,” O’Neill said.

In addition to violence, Haiti also is struggling with deepening hunger amid skyrocketing inflation. Nearly half of the country’s population is starving, and experts expect those numbers to rise.

“I hope that one day, we will be able to see the light in this country,” said Jean-Marc Jean Pierre who has been forced to move multiple times because of gang violence. “If everyone could leave this country, we would have left already.”

___

Coto reported from San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Evens Sanon And Dánica Coto, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Halloween brings parts of GTA frightful first snowfall of the season
Halloween brings parts of GTA frightful first snowfall of the season

Halloween is bringing the GTA a bone-chilling surprise with the region's first snowfall of the season being reported on Tuesday. Traffic cameras picked up snowflakes sticking to the pavement on Highway...

2h ago

Forecasters more certain rate hikes are over as recession talk grows over GDP numbers
Forecasters more certain rate hikes are over as recession talk grows over GDP numbers

The Canadian economy may have entered a technical recession as high interest rates weigh on consumer spending, preliminary data from Statistics Canada suggests.  The federal agency released its August...

updated

2h ago

Alcohol 'a factor' in fatal wrong-way Highway 418 crash: OPP
Alcohol 'a factor' in fatal wrong-way Highway 418 crash: OPP

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) believe alcohol was a factor in a wrong-way head-on crash on Highway 418 near Courtice on Sunday night that killed two people. OPP Sgt. Kerry Schdmit said witnesses called...

2h ago

Migrant workers hold rally for permanent resident status in Toronto
Migrant workers hold rally for permanent resident status in Toronto

A demonstration held outside the office of Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland organized by migrant workers and their supporters is calling on the federal government to provide status for undocumented...

33m ago

Top Stories

Halloween brings parts of GTA frightful first snowfall of the season
Halloween brings parts of GTA frightful first snowfall of the season

Halloween is bringing the GTA a bone-chilling surprise with the region's first snowfall of the season being reported on Tuesday. Traffic cameras picked up snowflakes sticking to the pavement on Highway...

2h ago

Forecasters more certain rate hikes are over as recession talk grows over GDP numbers
Forecasters more certain rate hikes are over as recession talk grows over GDP numbers

The Canadian economy may have entered a technical recession as high interest rates weigh on consumer spending, preliminary data from Statistics Canada suggests.  The federal agency released its August...

updated

2h ago

Alcohol 'a factor' in fatal wrong-way Highway 418 crash: OPP
Alcohol 'a factor' in fatal wrong-way Highway 418 crash: OPP

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) believe alcohol was a factor in a wrong-way head-on crash on Highway 418 near Courtice on Sunday night that killed two people. OPP Sgt. Kerry Schdmit said witnesses called...

2h ago

Migrant workers hold rally for permanent resident status in Toronto
Migrant workers hold rally for permanent resident status in Toronto

A demonstration held outside the office of Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland organized by migrant workers and their supporters is calling on the federal government to provide status for undocumented...

33m ago

Most Watched Today

1:04
Woman stabbed and injured in Toronto, man wanted
Woman stabbed and injured in Toronto, man wanted

Toronto police say the female victim was robbed of her purse and confronted the male suspect in an alleyway, where she was stabbed and seriously injured.

17h ago

2:12
Pro-Palestinian demonstrators stage sit-ins across Toronto and Canada
Pro-Palestinian demonstrators stage sit-ins across Toronto and Canada

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators took over more than a dozen MP offices across Canada calling for a ceasefire. Michelle Mackey reports from deputy PM Chrystia Freeland's Toronto office.

17h ago

2:10
Cooler temperatures on the way, trick-or-treaters will likely stay dry
Cooler temperatures on the way, trick-or-treaters will likely stay dry

Toronto residents will be waking up to cold temperatures for the early portion of the week due to the wind chill. Here's how the forecast is shaping up for Halloween on Tuesday.

21h ago

2:41
Leafs' get a good laugh at Joe Thornton's retirement announcement 
Leafs' get a good laugh at Joe Thornton's retirement announcement 

Lindsay Dunn on the Raptors game vs Portland and how former Leaf Joe Thornton's retirement announcement gave John Tavares a good laugh.

22h ago

5:13
Ontario NDP highlight 18 MZO's that were granted to guests at Premier Ford’s daughter’s wedding
Ontario NDP highlight 18 MZO's that were granted to guests at Premier Ford’s daughter’s wedding

Ontario New Democrats are highlighting 18 Minister's zoning orders that were delivered to developers who attended Premier Doug Ford's daughter's wedding. Melissa Duggan and and Cynthia Mulligan discuss new developments, and what might happen next.

More Videos