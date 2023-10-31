Woman stabbed in Scarborough, suspect wanted by police

Toronto police said a woman was stabbed and injured in Scarborough on Tuesday night.

Authorities were called to the Warden Avenue and Huntingwood Drive area for reports of a stabbing.

Police located a woman, and she was rushed to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, later described as minor.

The suspect or suspects fled the area. No description was provided.

A woman was stabbed and injured in a separate incident on Monday night in the city’s downtown core.

Police said the victim in her 30s was discovered with stab wounds and rushed to a trauma centre in serious but stable condition. A male suspect fled the scene, and he remains wanted.