A magnitude 6.1 earthquake has shaken the Timor region of Indonesia

Posted November 1, 2023 6:41 pm.

Last Updated November 1, 2023 6:56 pm.

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — An earthquake of magnitude 6.1 struck the Timor region in Indonesia on Thursday, the U.S. Geological Survey reported.

It had a depth of 36.1 kilometers and its epicenter was located 21 kilometers (13 miles) north-northeast of Kupang, Indonesia.

Indonesia is a seismically active archipelago of 270 million people that is frequently struck by earthquakes, volcanic eruptions and tsunamis.

