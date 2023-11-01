A media freedom group accuses Israel and Hamas of war crimes and reports deaths of 34 journalists

FILE - Journalists observe as a Palestinian man wounded in Israeli bombardment is brought to a hospital in Deir el-Balah, Gaza Strip, Monday, Oct. 16, 2023. Journalists reporting in Gaza need to worry about basic survival for themselves and their families in addition to getting out the story of a besieged population. (AP Photo/Adel Hana, File)

By Mike Corder, The Associated Press

Posted November 1, 2023 7:56 am.

Last Updated November 1, 2023 8:12 am.

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Thirty-four journalists have been killed in the war between Israel and Hamas, an international media freedom group said Wednesday, accusing both sides of committing possible war crimes.

Reporters Without Borders called on International Criminal Court prosecutors to investigate the deaths. The organization said it already filed a complaint regarding eight Palestinian journalists it said were killed in Israel’s bombardment of civilian areas in the Gaza Strip, and an Israeli journalist killed during Hamas’ surprise attack in southern Israel.

“The scale, seriousness and recurring nature of international crimes targeting journalists, particularly in Gaza, calls for a priority investigation by the ICC prosecutor,” Christophe Deloire, director-general of the group also known by the French abbreviation RSF, said. The organization is headquartered in France.

It’s the third such complaint to be filed by the group since 2018 alleging war crimes against Palestinian journalists in Gaza. Israel says it makes every effort to avoid killing civilians and accuses Hamas of putting them at risk by operating in residential areas.

The latest complaint also cites “the deliberate, total or partial, destruction of the premises of more than 50 media outlets in Gaza” since Israel declared war against Hamas over the militant group’s bloody Oct. 7 incursion, the organization said.

Another media freedom organization, the Committee to Protect Journalists, said Wednesday that it was investigating reports of journalists “killed, injured, detained or missing” in the war, including in Lebanon. It said its preliminary death toll was at least 31 journalists and media workers.

“CPJ emphasizes that journalists are civilians doing important work during times of crisis and must not be targeted by warring parties,” said Sherif Mansour, the New York-based nonprofit’s Middle East and North Africa program coordinator.

The ICC’s prosecution office is already investigating the actions of Israeli and Palestinian authorities dating back to the Israel-Hamas war in 2014. The probe can also consider allegations of crimes committed during the current war.

During a visit to the Rafah border crossing on Sunday, International Criminal Court Prosecutor Karim Khan called on Israel to respect international law but stopped short of accusing the country of war crimes. He called Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack a serious violation of international humanitarian law.

Israel argues the ICC has no jurisdiction in the conflict because Palestine is not an independent sovereign state. Israel isn’t a party to the treaty that underpins the international court and is not one of its 123 member states.

Reporters Without Borders said Sunday that strikes that hit a group of journalists in southern Lebanon earlier this month, killing one, were targeted rather than accidental and that the journalists were clearly identified as members of the press.

The organization published preliminary conclusions from an ongoing investigation, based on video evidence and witness testimonies, into two strikes that killed Reuters videographer Issam Abdallah and wounded six journalists from Reuters, AFP and Al Jazeera as they were covering clashes on the southern Lebanese border on Oct. 13.

___

Associated Press writer Samy Magdy in Cairo contributed.

___

Full AP coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/israel-hamas-war.

Mike Corder, The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man in 60s dead after being struck by vehicle in Mississauga
Man in 60s dead after being struck by vehicle in Mississauga

A pedestrian is dead after they were struck by a vehicle in Mississauga on Wednesday morning. Police were called to the area of Lakeshore and Orchard roads, just west of Dixie Road, around 7:20 a.m....

breaking

19m ago

Barricaded person firing at officers in Ohsweken, Ont., residents asked to shelter in place: OPP
Barricaded person firing at officers in Ohsweken, Ont., residents asked to shelter in place: OPP

Provincial police say a barricaded person is firing at officers as they respond to an "active weapons incident "in the community of Ohsweken, Ont. on Wednesday morning. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP)...

updated

34m ago

Driver shot from another vehicle on Gardiner Expressway in 'road rage incident': police
Driver shot from another vehicle on Gardiner Expressway in 'road rage incident': police

Toronto police are searching for a shooter who opened fire on a Toronto highway overnight in an apparent case of road rage. Police say a driver was travelling eastbound on the Gardiner Expressway near...

1h ago

Scarborough shooting leaves man in 20s in life-threatening condition
Scarborough shooting leaves man in 20s in life-threatening condition

A man is fighting for his life in hospital after an early morning shooting in Scarborough on Wednesday. Emergency crews were called to the area of Military Trail and Morningside Avenue around 4:35 a.m....

18m ago

Top Stories

Man in 60s dead after being struck by vehicle in Mississauga
Man in 60s dead after being struck by vehicle in Mississauga

A pedestrian is dead after they were struck by a vehicle in Mississauga on Wednesday morning. Police were called to the area of Lakeshore and Orchard roads, just west of Dixie Road, around 7:20 a.m....

breaking

19m ago

Barricaded person firing at officers in Ohsweken, Ont., residents asked to shelter in place: OPP
Barricaded person firing at officers in Ohsweken, Ont., residents asked to shelter in place: OPP

Provincial police say a barricaded person is firing at officers as they respond to an "active weapons incident "in the community of Ohsweken, Ont. on Wednesday morning. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP)...

updated

34m ago

Driver shot from another vehicle on Gardiner Expressway in 'road rage incident': police
Driver shot from another vehicle on Gardiner Expressway in 'road rage incident': police

Toronto police are searching for a shooter who opened fire on a Toronto highway overnight in an apparent case of road rage. Police say a driver was travelling eastbound on the Gardiner Expressway near...

1h ago

Scarborough shooting leaves man in 20s in life-threatening condition
Scarborough shooting leaves man in 20s in life-threatening condition

A man is fighting for his life in hospital after an early morning shooting in Scarborough on Wednesday. Emergency crews were called to the area of Military Trail and Morningside Avenue around 4:35 a.m....

18m ago

Most Watched Today

2:06
Trick-or-treaters take over Toronto
Trick-or-treaters take over Toronto

Trick-or-treaters are out for Halloween across the city. Michelle Mackey is in the Junction where thousands have gathered on one of the scariest streets in Toronto.

9h ago

1:49
Minister Lecce says Ontario childcare operators will be cared for
Minister Lecce says Ontario childcare operators will be cared for

Education Minister Stephen Lecce tells CityNews that childcare operators provincewide will receive adequate funding in every part of Ontario.

11h ago

2:30
Trace amounts of snow possible in parts of Ontario, warm-up coming for Toronto
Trace amounts of snow possible in parts of Ontario, warm-up coming for Toronto

Areas north of Toronto, including Barrie and Parry Sound, could see a light dusting of snow this week as overnight temperatures plummet. While it will stay cold in Toronto for now, a warm-up is coming.

13h ago

2:39
What you need to know about Halloween beetles
What you need to know about Halloween beetles

They can be stinky, leave stains on your fabrics and they bite sometimes, but experts say the Asian ladybird beetle is considered beneficial. Dilshad Burman with why so many are making their way into your home right now.

13h ago

2:42
Ontario childcare centres concerned about keeping doors open as costs balloon
Ontario childcare centres concerned about keeping doors open as costs balloon

Ontario childcare centres are raising concerns about the ballooning costs of operating in what's being described as an underfunded system. As Tina Yazdani reports, some centres are facing possible closures if more money isn't secured.

14h ago

More Videos