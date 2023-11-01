A stabbing attack that killed 1 woman and wounded 2 men appears to be random, California police say

IONE, Calif. (AP) — A woman was killed and two other people wounded in an apparently random stabbing rampage in a Sierra Nevada foothills community allegedly carried out by a man who was on parole for attempted murder, authorities said.

The stabbings occurred Monday at three locations in a neighborhood in the small city of Ione, police Chief John Alfred told reporters Tuesday. Ione is in the foothills of Amador County southeast of Sacramento.

All the victims had multiple stab wounds and a knife was recovered, the chief said. There did not appear to be any connection between the victims, and the violence appeared to be random, he said.

A 34-year-old man was arrested on a street where two of the attacks occurred.

“He’s being held on no bail right now,” Alfred said.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether criminal charges had been filed against the suspect or whether he had an attorney who could speak on his behalf. An email to the county district attorney’s office seeking that information wasn’t immediately returned Wednesday.

Alfred said the man was released from prison in February and sent to Atascadero State Hospital, then came to Ione after his release from the hospital in July. The Atascadero facility is a secure psychiatric hospital for men who are sent there by the courts or the state Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

Alfred said he had not yet reviewed the attempted murder case, which occurred in Ione in 2011.

The chief did not release the victims’ names, but the slain woman was identified by her family as 63-year-old Lori Louise Owens.

A man in his 20s was hospitalized in stable condition with non-life-threatening wounds and a Pacific Gas & Electric worker was treated at a hospital and released, Alford said.

Top Stories

Skinned goat head thrown through front window of Vaughan home: police
Skinned goat head thrown through front window of Vaughan home: police

York Regional Police are on the hunt for two suspects in a series of eerie vandalism incidents in Vaughan that included a skinned goat head being thrown through a home's front window. Officers were...

1h ago

Canadian family of Hamas hostages calling for their release at any cost
Canadian family of Hamas hostages calling for their release at any cost

As the Rafah border crossing from Gaza to Egypt opens to people for the first time since the war between Israel and Hamas began, families of Hamas hostages are calling on the Canadian government...

1h ago

GTA schools evacuated as Toronto police, OPP investigate bomb threats
GTA schools evacuated as Toronto police, OPP investigate bomb threats

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) launched an investigation into multiple bomb threats across parts of northern and eastern Ontario on Wednesday. The OPP said several schools and other facilities...

2h ago

Ontario expanding Holocaust curriculum in Grade 10 History
Ontario expanding Holocaust curriculum in Grade 10 History

Ontario has mandated new and expanded learning about the Holocaust for high school students after a survey found one in three teenagers in Canada in the U.S. believe the Holocaust was fabricated, exaggerated...

1h ago

