African countries to seek extension of duty-free access to US markets

By Mogomotsi Magome, The Associated Press

Posted November 1, 2023 10:49 am.

Last Updated November 1, 2023 10:56 am.

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — The extension of the U.S. program allowing sub-Saharan African countries duty-free access to U.S. markets is expected to be high on the agenda of the U.S. Africa Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) trade forum that will begin in South Africa on Thursday.

Officials including U.S. trade representative Ambassador Katherine Tai and deputy assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs Joy Basu will meet African leaders and officials in Johannesburg over the next three days to discuss, among other issues, the possible extension of AGOA and ways to improve its benefits for African nations.

The forum kicks off days after U.S. President Joe Biden announced his intention to boot Niger, Uganda, Central African Republic and Gabon off the list of beneficiaries as they have failed to comply with the eligibility criteria.

AGOA is U.S. legislation that allows sub-Saharan African countries duty-free access to the U.S. market provided they meet certain conditions, including adherence to the rule of law and the protection of human rights.

It was last extended in 2015 for a 10-year period and will expire in September 2025, with a decision of its possible extension reliant on U.S. Congress.

“We absolutely expect African countries benefitting from AGOA to push for its extension, because they have seen real benefits, even though some have benefitted more than others,” said professor John Stremlau, an international relations expert.

He said that AGOA was particularly important as it was supported by both Republicans and Democrats to encourage economic development in Africa.

South Africa’s trade minister, Ebrahim Patel, told lawmakers in his country last week that they would lobby for the extension of AGOA, citing massive benefits to the country’s businesses exporting to the U.S.

South Africa is one of the biggest beneficiaries of AGOA, with exports to the U.S. through the act estimated at $3 billion in 2022.

Biden said in a letter addressed to members of U.S. Congress that despite intensive engagements with Niger, Uganda, Central African Republic and Gabon, they hadn’t addressed U.S. concerns “about their noncompliance with the AGOA eligibility criteria.”

He said that Niger and Gabon had failed to establish or make continual progress toward the protection of political pluralism and the rule of law, while citing the Central African Republic and Uganda as having committed gross violations of internationally recognized human rights.

The U.S. government recently suspended most financial assistance to Gabon after a military coup earlier this year.

In May, Biden threatened to remove Uganda from AGOA and impose sanctions following the passing of a controversial anti-gay law. That law, which allows the death penalty for some homosexual offenses, has widespread support at home, but has been condemned by rights campaigners and others.

In a tweet, Uganda’s government spokesman Ofwono Opondo appeared to dismiss the expected impact of Uganda’s AGOA delisting, saying that sanctions-hit Cuba and Iran “have offered more to the world than many African AGOA beneficiaries.”

But over the years, Ugandan officials, including longtime President Yoweri Museveni, have seen AGOA as a beneficial program, even if the country failed to fulfil its potential as a beneficiary.

South Africa’s own continued participation in AGOA came under scrutiny this year when U.S. lawmakers from both the Republican and Democratic parties questioned its eligibility to participate in AGOA, citing allegations that it supplied Russia with arms amid its war with Ukraine.

They also called on the forum to be held in a different country to send a message to South Africa about the impact of its close ties to Moscow.

An inquiry appointed by President Cyril Ramaphosa has since cleared South Africa of supplying Russia with arms. Ramaphosa is expected to address the forum on Friday.

___

Rodney Muhumuza in Kampala, Uganda, contributed to this report.

Mogomotsi Magome, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Skinned goat head thrown through front window of Vaughan home: police
Skinned goat head thrown through front window of Vaughan home: police

York Regional Police are on the hunt for two suspects in a series of eerie vandalism incidents in Vaughan that included a skinned goat head being thrown through a home's front window. Officers were...

1h ago

Suspect in custody after barricaded person fired at officers in Ohsweken, Ont.: OPP
Suspect in custody after barricaded person fired at officers in Ohsweken, Ont.: OPP

Provincial police say a suspect is in custody after a barricaded person was firing at officers who were responding to an "active weapons incident "in the community of Ohsweken, Ont. on Wednesday morning. Ontario...

updated

13m ago

Driver shot from another vehicle on Gardiner Expressway in 'road rage incident': police
Driver shot from another vehicle on Gardiner Expressway in 'road rage incident': police

Toronto police are searching for a shooter who opened fire on a Toronto highway overnight in an apparent case of road rage. Police say a driver was travelling eastbound on the Gardiner Expressway near...

5h ago

Man in 60s dead after being struck by vehicle in Mississauga
Man in 60s dead after being struck by vehicle in Mississauga

A pedestrian is dead after they were struck by a vehicle in Mississauga on Wednesday morning. Police were called to the area of Lakeshore and Orchard roads, just west of Dixie Road, around 7:20 a.m....

25m ago

Top Stories

Skinned goat head thrown through front window of Vaughan home: police
Skinned goat head thrown through front window of Vaughan home: police

York Regional Police are on the hunt for two suspects in a series of eerie vandalism incidents in Vaughan that included a skinned goat head being thrown through a home's front window. Officers were...

1h ago

Suspect in custody after barricaded person fired at officers in Ohsweken, Ont.: OPP
Suspect in custody after barricaded person fired at officers in Ohsweken, Ont.: OPP

Provincial police say a suspect is in custody after a barricaded person was firing at officers who were responding to an "active weapons incident "in the community of Ohsweken, Ont. on Wednesday morning. Ontario...

updated

13m ago

Driver shot from another vehicle on Gardiner Expressway in 'road rage incident': police
Driver shot from another vehicle on Gardiner Expressway in 'road rage incident': police

Toronto police are searching for a shooter who opened fire on a Toronto highway overnight in an apparent case of road rage. Police say a driver was travelling eastbound on the Gardiner Expressway near...

5h ago

Man in 60s dead after being struck by vehicle in Mississauga
Man in 60s dead after being struck by vehicle in Mississauga

A pedestrian is dead after they were struck by a vehicle in Mississauga on Wednesday morning. Police were called to the area of Lakeshore and Orchard roads, just west of Dixie Road, around 7:20 a.m....

25m ago

Most Watched Today

2:06
Trick-or-treaters take over Toronto
Trick-or-treaters take over Toronto

Trick-or-treaters are out for Halloween across the city. Michelle Mackey is in the Junction where thousands have gathered on one of the scariest streets in Toronto.

12h ago

1:49
Minister Lecce says Ontario childcare operators will be cared for
Minister Lecce says Ontario childcare operators will be cared for

Education Minister Stephen Lecce tells CityNews that childcare operators provincewide will receive adequate funding in every part of Ontario.

15h ago

2:30
Trace amounts of snow possible in parts of Ontario, warm-up coming for Toronto
Trace amounts of snow possible in parts of Ontario, warm-up coming for Toronto

Areas north of Toronto, including Barrie and Parry Sound, could see a light dusting of snow this week as overnight temperatures plummet. While it will stay cold in Toronto for now, a warm-up is coming.

16h ago

2:39
What you need to know about Halloween beetles
What you need to know about Halloween beetles

They can be stinky, leave stains on your fabrics and they bite sometimes, but experts say the Asian ladybird beetle is considered beneficial. Dilshad Burman with why so many are making their way into your home right now.

16h ago

2:42
Ontario childcare centres concerned about keeping doors open as costs balloon
Ontario childcare centres concerned about keeping doors open as costs balloon

Ontario childcare centres are raising concerns about the ballooning costs of operating in what's being described as an underfunded system. As Tina Yazdani reports, some centres are facing possible closures if more money isn't secured.

17h ago

More Videos