Canadian Dairy Commission delays farmgate milk price hike by three months

The Canadian Dairy Commission says it’s delaying a planned increase to the farmgate price of milk by three months after calls to pause increases as the food industry grapples with pressure to stabilize food prices. Dairy cows are seen at a farm Friday, August 31, 2018 in Sainte-Marie-Madelaine Quebec. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

By Rosa Saba, The Canadian Press

Posted November 1, 2023 2:15 pm.

Last Updated November 1, 2023 3:12 pm.

OTTAWA — The Canadian Dairy Commission is delaying a planned increase to the farmgate price of milk by three months as the food industry grapples with pressure to stabilize food prices. 

On Wednesday, the dairy commission said an increase of 1.77 per cent will go into effect on May 1, 2024, instead of February 1, when it would normally take place. The increase translates to just over a cent per litre. 

Inflation is affecting Canadians and the entire dairy supply chain, from farmgate to consumers’ plates, said CDC chair Jennifer Hayes in a statement. 

“The CDC always strives to balance consumer impacts with sustainability of the dairy industry.” 

The commission, a Crown corporation, reviews the price dairy farmers are paid for their milk every fall. Price adjustments normally come into effect the following February. 

In October, the commission said that according to its pricing formula, the price of milk at the farm level could go up by 1.77 per cent in February.

Ahead of the annual price announcement, the Canadian Federation of Independent Grocers called for a pause in price increases to farmgate milk, saying the grocery industry is in an exceptional situation this year. 

The CFIG’s call triggered a mechanism that set aside the results of the pricing formula in favour of setting a price based on consultationswith stakeholders. 

About a week later, the Dairy Farmers of Canada also recommended delaying the price hike.

Gary Sands, CFIG’s senior vice-president, said he applauds the decision. 

“They’re hitting the pause button, and we think that’s appropriate,” he said. 

“Right now, we’re all trying to achieve price stability … I think they’ve taken a very prudent course of action.” 

Sands cautioned though that a pause in farmgate milk prices doesn’t mean retail prices for dairy products couldn’t still rise in the meantime. Farmgate milk, which is used to make many products including milk, cheese and yogurt, is just one of the many different factors that goes into the prices charged to retailers by dairy processors, he said. 

Canada’s food supply chain is under pressure from the federal government to keep prices steady after high inflation and a rapid rise in interest rates have increasingly squeezed consumers’ budgets. 

Like consumers, dairy farmers have also been feeling the pressures of inflation, the CDC said in a statement: “Despite stabilizing feed, fuel and fertilizer costs, producer gains were offset by higher interest rates.” 

Sands said as May draws closer, the commission should reassess whether a price increase is appropriate. If it isn’t, he said he will push to further delay the hike. 

With this announcement by the dairy commission, the other supply-managed sectors — chicken and eggs — will likely also be under pressure to pause price increases, said Sands. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 1, 2023.

Rosa Saba, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Skinned goat head thrown through front window of Vaughan home: police
Skinned goat head thrown through front window of Vaughan home: police

York Regional Police are on the hunt for two suspects in a series of eerie vandalism incidents in Vaughan that included a skinned goat head being thrown through a home's front window. Officers were...

5h ago

Suspect in custody after barricaded person fired at officers in Ohsweken, Ont.
Suspect in custody after barricaded person fired at officers in Ohsweken, Ont.

Provincial police say a suspect is in custody after a barricaded person was firing at officers who were responding to an "active weapons incident "in the community of Ohsweken, Ont. on Wednesday morning. Ontario...

58m ago

Ontario expanding Holocaust curriculum in Grade 10 History
Ontario expanding Holocaust curriculum in Grade 10 History

Ontario has mandated new and expanded learning about the Holocaust for high school students after a survey found one in three teenagers in Canada in the U.S. believe the Holocaust was fabricated, exaggerated...

20m ago

Needle found in child's Halloween chocolate bar in Mississauga, police say
Needle found in child's Halloween chocolate bar in Mississauga, police say

Peel Regional Police are investigating after a needle was found in a child's Halloween candy in Mississauga. The needle was found in a chocolate bar that investigators believe was handed out in the...

1h ago

Top Stories

Skinned goat head thrown through front window of Vaughan home: police
Skinned goat head thrown through front window of Vaughan home: police

York Regional Police are on the hunt for two suspects in a series of eerie vandalism incidents in Vaughan that included a skinned goat head being thrown through a home's front window. Officers were...

5h ago

Suspect in custody after barricaded person fired at officers in Ohsweken, Ont.
Suspect in custody after barricaded person fired at officers in Ohsweken, Ont.

Provincial police say a suspect is in custody after a barricaded person was firing at officers who were responding to an "active weapons incident "in the community of Ohsweken, Ont. on Wednesday morning. Ontario...

58m ago

Ontario expanding Holocaust curriculum in Grade 10 History
Ontario expanding Holocaust curriculum in Grade 10 History

Ontario has mandated new and expanded learning about the Holocaust for high school students after a survey found one in three teenagers in Canada in the U.S. believe the Holocaust was fabricated, exaggerated...

20m ago

Needle found in child's Halloween chocolate bar in Mississauga, police say
Needle found in child's Halloween chocolate bar in Mississauga, police say

Peel Regional Police are investigating after a needle was found in a child's Halloween candy in Mississauga. The needle was found in a chocolate bar that investigators believe was handed out in the...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

4:29
How funds raised through the Legion's poppy campaign support Canadian veterans
How funds raised through the Legion's poppy campaign support Canadian veterans

The Royal Canadian legion has launched its annual poppy campaign. This year the organization is looking to make it easier than ever to support veterans, and learn the stories of fallen soldiers.

3h ago

2:06
Trick-or-treaters take over Toronto
Trick-or-treaters take over Toronto

Trick-or-treaters are out for Halloween across the city. Michelle Mackey is in the Junction where thousands have gathered on one of the scariest streets in Toronto.

16h ago

1:49
Minister Lecce says Ontario childcare operators will be cared for
Minister Lecce says Ontario childcare operators will be cared for

Education Minister Stephen Lecce tells CityNews that childcare operators provincewide will receive adequate funding in every part of Ontario.

18h ago

2:30
Trace amounts of snow possible in parts of Ontario, warm-up coming for Toronto
Trace amounts of snow possible in parts of Ontario, warm-up coming for Toronto

Areas north of Toronto, including Barrie and Parry Sound, could see a light dusting of snow this week as overnight temperatures plummet. While it will stay cold in Toronto for now, a warm-up is coming.

20h ago

2:39
What you need to know about Halloween beetles
What you need to know about Halloween beetles

They can be stinky, leave stains on your fabrics and they bite sometimes, but experts say the Asian ladybird beetle is considered beneficial. Dilshad Burman with why so many are making their way into your home right now.

20h ago

More Videos