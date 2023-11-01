Crowds gather near state funeral home as China’s former Premier Li Keqiang is being put to rest

FILE - Then China's Premier Li Keqiang speaks during the ASEAN - China Summits (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. Former Premier Li Keqiang, China’s top economic official for a decade, died Friday, Oct. 27, 2023 of a heart. He was 68. (AP Photo/Heng Sinith, File) Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By The Associated Press

Posted November 1, 2023 9:15 pm.

Last Updated November 1, 2023 9:26 pm.

BEIJING (AP) — Hundreds of people gathered near a state funeral home Thursday as former Premier Li Keqiang was being put to rest.

According to precedent, retired high-level officials usually lie in state briefly as top leaders pass the body and offer wreaths of white flowers, the traditional color of mourning. State media had said Li would be cremated Thursday but didn’t mention funeral plans.

Flags were lowered to half-staff at government and party offices around the country and at Chinese embassies and consulates abroad. Police moved people away from a subway station near the Babaoshan cemetery where state funerals are held and many top leaders are buried.

Li died last Friday of a heart attack at age 68.

Li was China’s No. 2 leader and helped guide China’s economy for a decade before being dropped from the Communist Party’s all-powerful Politburo Standing Committee in October 2022. He left office in March 2023, despite being two years below the informal retirement age of 70.

Though his time in office was marked by numerous crises such as the COVID-19 pandemic and Li showed little zeal for reform, he was seen as an alternative to increasingly authoritarian party leader Xi Jinping. Li was left with little authority after Xi made himself the most powerful Chinese leader in decades and tightened control over the economy and society.

Xi awarded himself a third five-year term as party leader and filled the top party ranks with loyalists. The No. 2 slot was filled by Li Qiang, the party secretary for Shanghai, who lacked Li Keqiang’s national-level experience and later told reporters that his job was to do whatever Xi decided.

