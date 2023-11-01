Crown’s cross-examination of Peter Nygard set to continue in sex assault trial

nygard
Canadian fashion mogul Peter Nygard is shown in this courtroom sketch in Toronto on Jan. 19, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Alexandra Newbould

By The Canadian Press

Posted November 1, 2023 8:47 am.

The Crown’s cross-examination of former fashion mogul Peter Nygard is expected to continue today at his sexual assault trial in Toronto.

The 82-year-old founder of a now-defunct women’s clothing company has pleaded not guilty to five counts of sexual assault and one count of forcible confinement in alleged incidents ranging from the 1980s to mid-2000s.

Multiple complainants in the trial have alleged they were taken to Nygard’s Toronto headquarters under pretences ranging from tours to job interviews, with encounters ending in a top-floor bedroom suite where they allege they were sexually assaulted.

Related:

Nygard denied those allegations as he testified in his own defence last week, and said he has never done the things the five complainants have accused him of.
The Crown’s cross-examination so far has focused on Nygard’s 11-hour interview with a Toronto police detective in 2021.

Nygard testified yesterday that he went into the interview with “nothing to hide” from police, but could not recall several details of that conversation when questioned about them in court.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Skinned goat head thrown through front window of Vaughan home: police
Skinned goat head thrown through front window of Vaughan home: police

York Regional Police are on the hunt for two suspects in a series of eerie vandalism incidents in Vaughan that included a skinned goat head being thrown through a home's front window. Officers were...

10m ago

Barricaded person firing at officers in Ohsweken, Ont., residents asked to shelter in place: OPP
Barricaded person firing at officers in Ohsweken, Ont., residents asked to shelter in place: OPP

Provincial police say a barricaded person is firing at officers as they respond to an "active weapons incident "in the community of Ohsweken, Ont. on Wednesday morning. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP)...

updated

14m ago

Driver shot from another vehicle on Gardiner Expressway in 'road rage incident': police
Driver shot from another vehicle on Gardiner Expressway in 'road rage incident': police

Toronto police are searching for a shooter who opened fire on a Toronto highway overnight in an apparent case of road rage. Police say a driver was travelling eastbound on the Gardiner Expressway near...

3h ago

Man in 60s dead after being struck by vehicle in Mississauga
Man in 60s dead after being struck by vehicle in Mississauga

A pedestrian is dead after they were struck by a vehicle in Mississauga on Wednesday morning. Police were called to the area of Lakeshore and Orchard roads, just west of Dixie Road, around 7:20 a.m....

1h ago

Top Stories

Skinned goat head thrown through front window of Vaughan home: police
Skinned goat head thrown through front window of Vaughan home: police

York Regional Police are on the hunt for two suspects in a series of eerie vandalism incidents in Vaughan that included a skinned goat head being thrown through a home's front window. Officers were...

10m ago

Barricaded person firing at officers in Ohsweken, Ont., residents asked to shelter in place: OPP
Barricaded person firing at officers in Ohsweken, Ont., residents asked to shelter in place: OPP

Provincial police say a barricaded person is firing at officers as they respond to an "active weapons incident "in the community of Ohsweken, Ont. on Wednesday morning. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP)...

updated

14m ago

Driver shot from another vehicle on Gardiner Expressway in 'road rage incident': police
Driver shot from another vehicle on Gardiner Expressway in 'road rage incident': police

Toronto police are searching for a shooter who opened fire on a Toronto highway overnight in an apparent case of road rage. Police say a driver was travelling eastbound on the Gardiner Expressway near...

3h ago

Man in 60s dead after being struck by vehicle in Mississauga
Man in 60s dead after being struck by vehicle in Mississauga

A pedestrian is dead after they were struck by a vehicle in Mississauga on Wednesday morning. Police were called to the area of Lakeshore and Orchard roads, just west of Dixie Road, around 7:20 a.m....

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:06
Trick-or-treaters take over Toronto
Trick-or-treaters take over Toronto

Trick-or-treaters are out for Halloween across the city. Michelle Mackey is in the Junction where thousands have gathered on one of the scariest streets in Toronto.

11h ago

1:49
Minister Lecce says Ontario childcare operators will be cared for
Minister Lecce says Ontario childcare operators will be cared for

Education Minister Stephen Lecce tells CityNews that childcare operators provincewide will receive adequate funding in every part of Ontario.

13h ago

2:30
Trace amounts of snow possible in parts of Ontario, warm-up coming for Toronto
Trace amounts of snow possible in parts of Ontario, warm-up coming for Toronto

Areas north of Toronto, including Barrie and Parry Sound, could see a light dusting of snow this week as overnight temperatures plummet. While it will stay cold in Toronto for now, a warm-up is coming.

15h ago

2:39
What you need to know about Halloween beetles
What you need to know about Halloween beetles

They can be stinky, leave stains on your fabrics and they bite sometimes, but experts say the Asian ladybird beetle is considered beneficial. Dilshad Burman with why so many are making their way into your home right now.

14h ago

2:42
Ontario childcare centres concerned about keeping doors open as costs balloon
Ontario childcare centres concerned about keeping doors open as costs balloon

Ontario childcare centres are raising concerns about the ballooning costs of operating in what's being described as an underfunded system. As Tina Yazdani reports, some centres are facing possible closures if more money isn't secured.

15h ago

More Videos