Defendant in Tupac Shakur killing loses defense lawyer ahead of arraignment on murder charge

FILE - Rapper Tupac Shakur attends a voter registration event in South Central Los Angeles, Aug. 15, 1996. Duane “Keffe D” Davis charged with killing Tupac Shakur in 1996 will have a lawyer from one of Las Vegas’ best-known political families with him when he appears in court Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023, on a murder charge. Ross Goodman said Wednesday, Oct. 18, he'll appear with Davis but will seek two more weeks to confirm as his attorney. (AP Photo/Frank Wiese, File) AP1996

By Ken Ritter, The Associated Press

Posted November 1, 2023 5:43 pm.

Last Updated November 1, 2023 5:59 pm.

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The former Southern California street gang leader charged with killing Tupac Shakur in 1996 in Las Vegas has lost his bid to be represented at his arraignment by the lawyer who spoke publicly about his defense two weeks ago.

Attorney Ross Goodman told The Associated Press on Wednesday that Duane Keith “Keffe D” Davis could not meet terms of an agreement that a judge on Oct. 19 gave them two more weeks to reach. Goodman did not specify a reason for the impasse.

Davis is due for arraignment Thursday, and Clark County District Court Judge Tierra Jones could order a financial accounting of Davis’ assets to determine if he can afford a lawyer or if she should declare him indigent and name an attorney to defend him at public expense.

Scott Coffee, a deputy Clark County public defender, said attorneys there were reviewing Davis’ case to determine whether they can represent Davis or if they have a conflict such as having in the past represented other people involved in the case.

Officials at a county special public defender’s office, an alternate possible roster of court-appointed attorneys, did not respond Wednesday to email inquiries about the Davis case. The judge also could name a defense attorney in private practice to represent Davis, at taxpayer expense.

Edi Faal, Davis’ longtime personal lawyer in Los Angeles, did not respond to telephone and email messages about Goodman’s comments. He told AP after Davis’ first court appearance on Oct. 4 that he was helping Davis find a defense attorney in Nevada, and he confirmed Goodman’s involvement two weeks ago.

Davis, 60, is originally from Compton, California. He was arrested Sept. 29 outside his home in suburban Las Vegas, the same day an indictment was filed accusing him of orchestrating the car-to-car shooting that killed Shakur and wounded rap music mogul Marion “Suge” Knight. Davis is expected to plead not guilty to a murder charge that could put him in prison for the rest of his life.

Shakur died at age 25. Knight was wounded but survived. Now 58, he’s serving a 28-year prison sentence for the death of a Compton businessman in January 2015. Knight has not responded to AP requests for comment about Davis arrest.

Goodman said Oct. 19 he saw “obvious defenses” in the murder case, including that police and prosecutors do not have the gun or car used in the shooting, and “there’s no witnesses from 27 years ago.”

Grand jurors were told the shooting followed a brawl in a Las Vegas Strip casino involving Shakur and Davis’ nephew, Orlando “Baby Lane” Anderson.

Anderson denied involvement in Shakur’s death and died in a May 1998 shooting in Compton at age 23. The other two men in the car with Davis and Anderson also are now dead.

Davis in recent years has publicly described his role in Shakur’s death, including in interviews and a 2019 tell-all memoir that described his life as a leader of a Crips gang sect in Compton.

Prosecutor Marc DiGiacomo told the grand jury that Davis admitted in his book that he provided the gun, was in the car “and that he was the on-ground, on-site commander of the effort to kill Tupac Shakur and Suge Knight.”

Ken Ritter, The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Skinned goat head thrown through front window of Vaughan home: police
Skinned goat head thrown through front window of Vaughan home: police

York Regional Police are on the hunt for two suspects in a series of eerie vandalism incidents in Vaughan that included a skinned goat head being thrown through a home's front window. Officers were...

8h ago

GTA schools evacuated as Toronto police, OPP investigate bomb threats
GTA schools evacuated as Toronto police, OPP investigate bomb threats

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) launched an investigation into multiple bomb threats across parts of northern and eastern Ontario on Wednesday. The OPP said several schools and other facilities...

1h ago

Canadian family of Hamas hostages calling for their release at any cost
Canadian family of Hamas hostages calling for their release at any cost

As the Rafah border crossing from Gaza to Egypt opens to people for the first time since the war between Israel and Hamas began, families of Hamas hostages are calling on the Canadian government...

1h ago

Ontario expanding Holocaust curriculum in Grade 10 History
Ontario expanding Holocaust curriculum in Grade 10 History

Ontario has mandated new and expanded learning about the Holocaust for high school students after a survey found one in three teenagers in Canada in the U.S. believe the Holocaust was fabricated, exaggerated...

23m ago

Top Stories

Skinned goat head thrown through front window of Vaughan home: police
Skinned goat head thrown through front window of Vaughan home: police

York Regional Police are on the hunt for two suspects in a series of eerie vandalism incidents in Vaughan that included a skinned goat head being thrown through a home's front window. Officers were...

8h ago

GTA schools evacuated as Toronto police, OPP investigate bomb threats
GTA schools evacuated as Toronto police, OPP investigate bomb threats

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) launched an investigation into multiple bomb threats across parts of northern and eastern Ontario on Wednesday. The OPP said several schools and other facilities...

1h ago

Canadian family of Hamas hostages calling for their release at any cost
Canadian family of Hamas hostages calling for their release at any cost

As the Rafah border crossing from Gaza to Egypt opens to people for the first time since the war between Israel and Hamas began, families of Hamas hostages are calling on the Canadian government...

1h ago

Ontario expanding Holocaust curriculum in Grade 10 History
Ontario expanding Holocaust curriculum in Grade 10 History

Ontario has mandated new and expanded learning about the Holocaust for high school students after a survey found one in three teenagers in Canada in the U.S. believe the Holocaust was fabricated, exaggerated...

23m ago

Most Watched Today

5:09
Cirque du Soleil's creative director on creating Heidi Klum's 2023 Halloween costume
Cirque du Soleil's creative director on creating Heidi Klum's 2023 Halloween costume

Breakfast Television's Sid Seixeiro and Meredith Shaw were joined by Cirque Du Soleil’s creative director, Michel Laprise, to chat about Heidi Klum’s show-stopping costume this Halloween.

4h ago

2:06
Trick-or-treaters take over Toronto
Trick-or-treaters take over Toronto

Trick-or-treaters are out for Halloween across the city. Michelle Mackey is in the Junction where thousands have gathered on one of the scariest streets in Toronto.

19h ago

1:49
Minister Lecce says Ontario childcare operators will be cared for
Minister Lecce says Ontario childcare operators will be cared for

Education Minister Stephen Lecce tells CityNews that childcare operators provincewide will receive adequate funding in every part of Ontario.

21h ago

2:39
What you need to know about Halloween beetles
What you need to know about Halloween beetles

They can be stinky, leave stains on your fabrics and they bite sometimes, but experts say the Asian ladybird beetle is considered beneficial. Dilshad Burman with why so many are making their way into your home right now.

23h ago

2:42
Ontario childcare centres concerned about keeping doors open as costs balloon
Ontario childcare centres concerned about keeping doors open as costs balloon

Ontario childcare centres are raising concerns about the ballooning costs of operating in what's being described as an underfunded system. As Tina Yazdani reports, some centres are facing possible closures if more money isn't secured.
More Videos