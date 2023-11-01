Ex-Rep. Trent Franks, who offered aide $5million to have his child, is running for Congress again

FILE - Rep. Trent Franks, R-Ariz. speaks with a reporter on Capitol Hill in Washington, March 24, 2017. Former Arizona Congressman Trent Franks, who resigned in 2017 after two female staffers said he offered them money in exchange for carrying his child, announced Wednesday, Nov.1, 2023, he is running for his old congressional seat, according to multiple media reports. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted November 1, 2023 8:11 pm.

Last Updated November 1, 2023 9:14 pm.

PHOENIX (AP) — Former Arizona Congressman Trent Franks, who resigned in 2017 after two female staffers said he offered them money in exchange for carrying his child, announced Wednesday he is running for his old congressional seat, according to multiple media reports.

“I truly believe the 2024 election is vital to the survival of a free, prosperous, and strong America in the world,” he said in a statement cited by the Arizona Republic. “Thus, I have chosen to run for Congress again with the very deepest prayer in my heart being.”

U.S. Rep. Debbie Lesko, who represents Arizona’s conservative-leaning 8th Congressional District, announced in October she will not seek reelection.

Several other GOP contenders have entered the race, including Blake Masters, who lost a Senate race to Democratic incumbent Mark Kelly in last year’s midterm election.

In December 2017, a former Franks aide told The Associated Press the congressman repeatedly pressed her to carry his child, at one point offering her $5 million to act as a surrogate mother. She said she spoke to another aide, who had also been approached about surrogacy.

The eight-term lawmaker bowed to an ultimatum from then GOP House Speaker Paul Ryan to step down. Ryan told Franks that he would otherwise refer the allegations to the Ethics Committee.

At the time, Franks said he and his wife were struggling with fertility issues. They had previously had twins through surrogacy.

Referencing the scandal, the newspaper reported that Franks said in his statement he left office only to “spare those I love most from heavily sensationalized attacks.”

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Canadian family of Hamas hostages calling for their release at any cost
Canadian family of Hamas hostages calling for their release at any cost

As the Rafah border crossing from Gaza to Egypt opens to people for the first time since the war between Israel and Hamas began, families of Hamas hostages are calling on the Canadian government...

2h ago

Skinned goat head thrown through front window of Vaughan home: police
Skinned goat head thrown through front window of Vaughan home: police

York Regional Police are on the hunt for two suspects in a series of eerie vandalism incidents in Vaughan that included a skinned goat head being thrown through a home's front window. Officers were...

2h ago

Global Affairs Canada ready for 'further crossings daily' out of Gaza Strip
Global Affairs Canada ready for 'further crossings daily' out of Gaza Strip

The federal government says it expects the flow of foreign nationals leaving the war-torn Gaza Strip to Egypt will continue in the coming days, even as Canadians had been warned that their safety could...

1h ago

GTA schools evacuated as Toronto police, OPP investigate bomb threats
GTA schools evacuated as Toronto police, OPP investigate bomb threats

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) launched an investigation into multiple bomb threats across parts of northern and eastern Ontario on Wednesday. The OPP said several schools and other facilities...

4h ago

Top Stories

Canadian family of Hamas hostages calling for their release at any cost
Canadian family of Hamas hostages calling for their release at any cost

As the Rafah border crossing from Gaza to Egypt opens to people for the first time since the war between Israel and Hamas began, families of Hamas hostages are calling on the Canadian government...

2h ago

Skinned goat head thrown through front window of Vaughan home: police
Skinned goat head thrown through front window of Vaughan home: police

York Regional Police are on the hunt for two suspects in a series of eerie vandalism incidents in Vaughan that included a skinned goat head being thrown through a home's front window. Officers were...

2h ago

Global Affairs Canada ready for 'further crossings daily' out of Gaza Strip
Global Affairs Canada ready for 'further crossings daily' out of Gaza Strip

The federal government says it expects the flow of foreign nationals leaving the war-torn Gaza Strip to Egypt will continue in the coming days, even as Canadians had been warned that their safety could...

1h ago

GTA schools evacuated as Toronto police, OPP investigate bomb threats
GTA schools evacuated as Toronto police, OPP investigate bomb threats

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) launched an investigation into multiple bomb threats across parts of northern and eastern Ontario on Wednesday. The OPP said several schools and other facilities...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

1:50
Pop-up brining Japanese culture to Union Station
Pop-up brining Japanese culture to Union Station

Next Stop: Japan is bringing the sights, sounds and tastes of Japan to Union station. Brandon Rowe was there and brings us a preview of the event.

3h ago

2:07
Vandals leave behind skinned goat heads at two homes in Vaughan
Vandals leave behind skinned goat heads at two homes in Vaughan

A series of disturbing vandalism incidents in Vaughan included a skinned goat head being thrown through a home’s front window. Caryn Ceolin with the hunt for suspects and what York Regional Police believe was the motive.

3h ago

5:09
Cirque du Soleil's creative director on creating Heidi Klum's 2023 Halloween costume
Cirque du Soleil's creative director on creating Heidi Klum's 2023 Halloween costume

Breakfast Television's Sid Seixeiro and Meredith Shaw were joined by Cirque Du Soleil’s creative director, Michel Laprise, to chat about Heidi Klum’s show-stopping costume this Halloween.

7h ago

2:06
Trick-or-treaters take over Toronto
Trick-or-treaters take over Toronto

Trick-or-treaters are out for Halloween across the city. Michelle Mackey is in the Junction where thousands have gathered on one of the scariest streets in Toronto.

22h ago

1:49
Minister Lecce says Ontario childcare operators will be cared for
Minister Lecce says Ontario childcare operators will be cared for

Education Minister Stephen Lecce tells CityNews that childcare operators provincewide will receive adequate funding in every part of Ontario.
More Videos