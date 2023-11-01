Former Memphis officer charged in Tyre Nichols death to change plea in federal court

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A former Memphis police officer is changing his not guilty plea on federal charges that he violated Tyre Nichols ‘ civil rights by fatally beating him after a traffic stop in January.

A change of plea hearing has been scheduled for Thursday for Desmond Mills Jr., according to court documents and his lawyer.

Mills and four other former Memphis Police Department officers have been charged in federal court with using excessive force and conspiring to lie after they were caught on camera punching, kicking and hitting Nichols with a police baton on Jan. 7. Nichols died three days later in a hospital.

The five former officers also have pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder in state court.

Mills’ lawyer, Blake Ballin, said he could not discuss details of the plea agreement, including which charges it pertains to. Ballin said Mills was changing his plea “to take responsibility for his actions.”

Mills also plans to enter a plea agreement in state court, but that would not take place until later, Ballin said.

Adrian Sainz, The Associated Press



