‘Freedom Convoy’ trial resumes with more testimony from police liaison officers

OTTAWA — The testimony of police liaison officers is set to continue in the trial of two high-profile “Freedom Convoy” organizers today.

Sgt. Jordan Blonde, who described himself as the “secondary” police contact to Chris Barber, will resume his testimony, and is expected to be cross-examined by defence lawyers.

Barber and Tamara Lich face multiple charges including mischief, counselling others to commit mischief and intimidation in relation to the 2022 protests against COVID-19 public-health measures.

Justice Heather Perkins-McVey ordered access to heavily redacted internal police documents on Tuesday so that she can determine whether they should be admitted as evidence.

Defence lawyers said they will not be able to complete their cross-examination of liaison officers until she rules on the admissibility of the documents, which the Crown and Ottawa Police Service argue are covered by solicitor-client privilege.

Three police liaison officers who had direct correspondence with convoy participants and organizers have taken the stand so far, but their cross-examinations have been held up by arguments over the documents.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 1, 2023.

The Canadian Press