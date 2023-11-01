Driver shot on Gardiner Expressway in ‘road rage incident’: police

Police tape is seen at a crime scene. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

By Michael Ranger

Posted November 1, 2023 6:00 am.

Toronto police are searching for a shooter who opened fire on a Toronto highway overnight in an apparent case of road rage.

Police tell CityNews a driver was shot before 12:30 a.m. Wednesday while driving eastbound on the Gardiner Expressway near Spadina Avenue.

The male victim showed up at St. Michael’s hospital around 12:30 a.m. with a gunshot wound. The victim sustained non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators said the victim’s car was found with bullet holes.

Police believe the highway shooting stemmed from some type of road rage incident.

No suspect information has been made available.

The eastbound Gardiner was closed from Jameson to Spadina for the investigation. The highway reopened shortly after 3:30 a.m.

With files from CityNews reporter Carl Hanstke

OPP responding to active weapons incident in Six Nations near Brantford
OPP responding to active weapons incident in Six Nations near Brantford

Provincial police have been called in to assist Six Nations police with what they are calling an "active weapons incident" in the community of Ohsweken, southeast of Brantford, Ont. Multiple police...

0m ago

Travellers vent as WestJet announces baggage, seat selection fee hikes in November
Travellers vent as WestJet announces baggage, seat selection fee hikes in November

Making flying even more expensive right before the busy holiday travel season is a sure way to tick off travellers. WestJet found that out on Tuesday, when it announced new increases to existing bag...

12h ago

Police arrest 18-year-old in series of home invasion robberies across Toronto
Police arrest 18-year-old in series of home invasion robberies across Toronto

Toronto police have arrested an 18-year-old man in connection with a series of home invasion robberies spanning the city that also involved other suspects. Investigators were first notified of an attempted...

9h ago

Woman stabbed in Scarborough, suspect wanted by police
Woman stabbed in Scarborough, suspect wanted by police

Toronto police said a woman was stabbed and injured in Scarborough on Tuesday night. Authorities were called to the Warden Avenue and Huntingwood Drive area for reports of a stabbing. Police located...

8h ago

2:06
Trick-or-treaters take over Toronto
Trick-or-treaters take over Toronto

Trick-or-treaters are out for Halloween across the city. Michelle Mackey is in the Junction where thousands have gathered on one of the scariest streets in Toronto.

7h ago

1:49
Minister Lecce says Ontario childcare operators will be cared for
Minister Lecce says Ontario childcare operators will be cared for

Education Minister Stephen Lecce tells CityNews that childcare operators provincewide will receive adequate funding in every part of Ontario.

9h ago

2:30
Trace amounts of snow possible in parts of Ontario, warm-up coming for Toronto
Trace amounts of snow possible in parts of Ontario, warm-up coming for Toronto

Areas north of Toronto, including Barrie and Parry Sound, could see a light dusting of snow this week as overnight temperatures plummet. While it will stay cold in Toronto for now, a warm-up is coming.

11h ago

2:39
What you need to know about Halloween beetles
What you need to know about Halloween beetles

They can be stinky, leave stains on your fabrics and they bite sometimes, but experts say the Asian ladybird beetle is considered beneficial. Dilshad Burman with why so many are making their way into your home right now.

11h ago

2:42
Ontario childcare centres concerned about keeping doors open as costs balloon
Ontario childcare centres concerned about keeping doors open as costs balloon

Ontario childcare centres are raising concerns about the ballooning costs of operating in what's being described as an underfunded system. As Tina Yazdani reports, some centres are facing possible closures if more money isn't secured.

12h ago

