Driver shot on Gardiner Expressway in ‘road rage incident’: police

Toronto police are searching for a shooter who opened fire on a Toronto highway overnight in an apparent case of road rage.

Police tell CityNews a driver was shot before 12:30 a.m. Wednesday while driving eastbound on the Gardiner Expressway near Spadina Avenue.

The male victim showed up at St. Michael’s hospital around 12:30 a.m. with a gunshot wound. The victim sustained non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators said the victim’s car was found with bullet holes.

Police believe the highway shooting stemmed from some type of road rage incident.

No suspect information has been made available.

The eastbound Gardiner was closed from Jameson to Spadina for the investigation. The highway reopened shortly after 3:30 a.m.

With files from CityNews reporter Carl Hanstke