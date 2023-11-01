In the news today: Vancouver man worries for family as Israeli airstrikes target Gaza

Long exposure photo shows destroyed buildings with fire and smoke rise following Israeli airstrikes on Gaza City, Monday, Oct. 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Abed Khaled)

By The Canadian Press

Posted November 1, 2023 4:15 am.

Last Updated November 1, 2023 4:26 am.

Here is a roundup of stories from The Canadian Press designed to bring you up to speed on what you need to know today…

Vancouver man says his family in Gaza has no water

A Vancouver resident says his family in the Gaza Strip has no water to drink.

Omar Mansour says the only liquid the family has is from the canned food they are eating.

His family of 11, including his parents, who are in their 70s, are living in a home in the northern part of the Gaza Strip, where they work as farmers.

A deluge of Israeli airstrikes Tuesday on a refugee camp near Gaza City demolished apartment buildings, while ground troops battled Hamas militants across northern Gaza.

Convoy trial continues with testimony of police witnesses

The testimony of police liaison officers is set to continue in the trial of two high-profile “Freedom Convoy” organizers today.

Sgt. Jordan Blonde, who described himself as the “secondary” police contact to Chris Barber, will resume his testimony, and is expected to be cross-examined by defence lawyers.

Barber and Tamara Lich face multiple charges including mischief, counselling others to commit mischief and intimidation in relation to the 2022 protests against COVID-19 public-health measures.

Here’s what else we’re watching …

Poilievre’s Tories maintain lead in new poll

A new survey says the Conservative party is maintaining a steady lead over Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Liberals.

Forty per cent of respondents said they would vote for the Tories if a federal election were held today, compared to 26 per cent who said they would vote Liberal and 17 per cent who would vote N-D-P.

Polling firm Leger asked just over 16-hundred Canadians for their political leanings from Friday to Sunday in a web survey.

China critic says he’s the target of ‘spamouflage’

A B-C-based critic of China’s government says he’s the target of a so-called “spamouflage” campaign, involving deepfake videos that appear to show him making unfounded accusations about Canadian politicians and their private lives.

But Liu Xin, who has hundreds of thousands of followers on social media, says he never made the remarks, and he believes the videos are part of a Chinese campaign to undermine him.

An Australian security think-tank analyzed the videos and says they were made with the help of artificial intelligence in an apparent effort by China to get Canadian politicians to distance themselves from Liu and damage his reputation.

Fines, jail possible for not remitting carbon tax

Saskatchewan’s natural gas utility could face hefty fines for not remitting the carbon tax to the federal government, and its executives may also face jail for failing to do so, federal legislation says.

Premier Scott Moe announced this week that SaskEnergy would not remit the carbon tax on natural gas starting Jan. 1, unless Ottawa exempts the fuel.

Legal professors say if SaskEnergy doesn’t remit the charges, it could face big consequences.

Canadians have more trust in institutions than Americans: survey

A new survey has found that Canadians are more trusting of institutions than Americans — especially when it comes to institutions like elections bodies, the Supreme Court and the police.

But majorities of Canadians say they don’t trust other major institutions, including the House of Commons, the Senate, provincial governments, the media and large corporations.

Polling firm Leger asked just over 16-hundred Canadians and just over a thousand Americans about whether they trust institutions, in a web survey from Friday to Sunday.

Seventy-three per cent of Canadian respondents said they trust the police, making it the most trusted institution in Canada, compared to 59 per cent who trust police in the U.S.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 1, 2023.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Travellers vent as WestJet announces baggage, seat selection fee hikes in November
Travellers vent as WestJet announces baggage, seat selection fee hikes in November

Making flying even more expensive right before the busy holiday travel season is a sure way to tick off travellers. WestJet found that out on Tuesday, when it announced new increases to existing bag...

10h ago

Police arrest 18-year-old in series of home invasion robberies across Toronto
Police arrest 18-year-old in series of home invasion robberies across Toronto

Toronto police have arrested an 18-year-old man in connection with a series of home invasion robberies spanning the city that also involved other suspects. Investigators were first notified of an attempted...

7h ago

Woman stabbed in Scarborough, suspect wanted by police
Woman stabbed in Scarborough, suspect wanted by police

Toronto police said a woman was stabbed and injured in Scarborough on Tuesday night. Authorities were called to the Warden Avenue and Huntingwood Drive area for reports of a stabbing. Police located...

6h ago

Why are so many ladybugs trying to get into your home right now?
Why are so many ladybugs trying to get into your home right now?

If you think there are a lot more ladybugs in Toronto than usual, you're right -- and also wrong. While they're making their presence felt inside homes and garages right now, the sudden increase in...

9h ago

Top Stories

Travellers vent as WestJet announces baggage, seat selection fee hikes in November
Travellers vent as WestJet announces baggage, seat selection fee hikes in November

Making flying even more expensive right before the busy holiday travel season is a sure way to tick off travellers. WestJet found that out on Tuesday, when it announced new increases to existing bag...

10h ago

Police arrest 18-year-old in series of home invasion robberies across Toronto
Police arrest 18-year-old in series of home invasion robberies across Toronto

Toronto police have arrested an 18-year-old man in connection with a series of home invasion robberies spanning the city that also involved other suspects. Investigators were first notified of an attempted...

7h ago

Woman stabbed in Scarborough, suspect wanted by police
Woman stabbed in Scarborough, suspect wanted by police

Toronto police said a woman was stabbed and injured in Scarborough on Tuesday night. Authorities were called to the Warden Avenue and Huntingwood Drive area for reports of a stabbing. Police located...

6h ago

Why are so many ladybugs trying to get into your home right now?
Why are so many ladybugs trying to get into your home right now?

If you think there are a lot more ladybugs in Toronto than usual, you're right -- and also wrong. While they're making their presence felt inside homes and garages right now, the sudden increase in...

9h ago

Most Watched Today

2:06
Trick-or-treaters take over Toronto
Trick-or-treaters take over Toronto

Trick-or-treaters are out for Halloween across the city. Michelle Mackey is in the Junction where thousands have gathered on one of the scariest streets in Toronto.

5h ago

1:49
Minister Lecce says Ontario childcare operators will be cared for
Minister Lecce says Ontario childcare operators will be cared for

Education Minister Stephen Lecce tells CityNews that childcare operators provincewide will receive adequate funding in every part of Ontario.

7h ago

2:30
Trace amounts of snow possible in parts of Ontario, warm-up coming for Toronto
Trace amounts of snow possible in parts of Ontario, warm-up coming for Toronto

Areas north of Toronto, including Barrie and Parry Sound, could see a light dusting of snow this week as overnight temperatures plummet. While it will stay cold in Toronto for now, a warm-up is coming.

9h ago

2:39
What you need to know about Halloween beetles
What you need to know about Halloween beetles

They can be stinky, leave stains on your fabrics and they bite sometimes, but experts say the Asian ladybird beetle is considered beneficial. Dilshad Burman with why so many are making their way into your home right now.

9h ago

2:42
Ontario childcare centres concerned about keeping doors open as costs balloon
Ontario childcare centres concerned about keeping doors open as costs balloon

Ontario childcare centres are raising concerns about the ballooning costs of operating in what's being described as an underfunded system. As Tina Yazdani reports, some centres are facing possible closures if more money isn't secured.

10h ago

More Videos