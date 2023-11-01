King Charles III visits war cemetery in Kenya after voicing ‘deepest regret’ for colonial violence

Britain's Queen Camilla feeds a horse as she visits the equine welfare charity, Brooke, to learn how Brooke and the Kenya Society for the Protection and Care of Animals are working together towards the protection of donkeys and promoting their welfare, in Karen District of Nairobi, Kenya, Wednesday. Nov. 1, 2023. (Thomas Mukoya/Pool Photo via AP)

By Evelyne Musambi And Emmanuel Igunza, The Associated Press

Posted November 1, 2023 5:52 am.

Last Updated November 1, 2023 6:27 am.

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — King Charles III visited a war cemetery in Nairobi on Wednesday, laying a wreath in honor of Kenyans who fought alongside the British in the two world wars, a day after the monarch expressed “greatest sorrow and the deepest regret” for the violence of the colonial era.

Charles, who with Queen Camilla arrived on Monday in what is his first state visit to a Commonwealth country as monarch, cited the “abhorrent and unjustifiable acts of violence” committed against Kenyans as they sought independence. However, he didn’t explicitly apologize for Britain’s actions in its former colony as many Kenyans wanted.

At the state banquet hosted by Kenyan President William Ruto on Tuesday, Charles said there “can be no excuse” for the “wrongdoings of the past.” He said that addressing them with honesty and openness could “continue to build an ever closer bond in the years ahead.”

After the wreath-laying, he handed replacement medals to four veterans who have since lost theirs. Among the four was Cpl. Samwel Nthigai Mburia, who is 117 years old. The other three are privates John Kavai, Kefa Chagira and Ezekiel Nyanjom Anyange.

Kavai, 101, who fought in India and Burma in World War II, said his medals were a “joy and pride for him and his entire family,” reminding him of his service. “I will not lose these ones until my death and my children will be custodians,” he added.

Mburia, who fought in Damascus, Cairo and Jerusalem, said he got rid of his medal a long time ago for fear of being associated with the British colonizers but was now happy to get a replacement from the king.

The cemetery has 59 graves and neighbors Kariokor market, previously the site of Nairobi’s Carrier Corps Depot, the administrative center through which soldiers heading to the front passed through. Charles also met with the Commonwealth War Graves Commission members and communities living near the cemetery.

Kenya is celebrating the 60th anniversary of its independence this year and has had a close but at times challenging relationship with Britain after the prolonged struggle against colonial rule, sometimes known as the Mau Mau Rebellion, in which thousands of Kenyans died.

Colonial authorities resorted to executions and detention without trial as they tried to put down the insurrection, and thousands of Kenyans said they were beaten and sexually assaulted by agents of the administration.

Camilla on Wednesday visited the Brooke Donkey Sanctuary in Nairobi to hear how the charity is working with the Kenya Society for the Protection and Care of Animals to rescue donkeys. She saw how the donkeys are housed and treated and met with their owners who explained how the project has impacted their lives.

She who wore a cream shirt waisted dress with embroidered giraffe panels by Anna Valentine.

On the roads leading to the war cemetery, at a walking distance from the central business district, authorities deployed heavy security forces, including army, an anti-terror police unit, elite units and regular police.

Traders and passersby were allowed to use only one side of the road. A small crowd gathered outside the cemetery after the king’s arrival.

The king will visit the United Nations office in Nairobi later to learn more about the work of the U.N. environment programs in Kenya.

Charles also plans to visit Nairobi National Park and meet with environmental activist Wanjira Mathai, the daughter of late Nobel laureate Wangari Maathai, to emphasize his commitment to environmental protection.

During the visit, Britain announced 4.5 million pounds ($5.5 million) in new funding to support education reforms in Kenya.

The royal family has long ties to Africa. In 1947, the future Queen Elizabeth II pledged lifelong service to Britain and the Commonwealth during a speech from South Africa on her 21st birthday. Five years later, she and her husband Prince Philip were visiting Aberdare National Park in Kenya when they learned that her father had died and she had become queen.

Evelyne Musambi And Emmanuel Igunza, The Associated Press



Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Driver shot on Gardiner Expressway in 'road rage incident': police
Driver shot on Gardiner Expressway in 'road rage incident': police

Toronto police are searching for a shooter who opened fire on a Toronto highway overnight in an apparent case of road rage. Police tell CityNews a driver was shot before 12:30 a.m. Wednesday while driving...

37m ago

Travellers vent as WestJet announces baggage, seat selection fee hikes in November
Travellers vent as WestJet announces baggage, seat selection fee hikes in November

Making flying even more expensive right before the busy holiday travel season is a sure way to tick off travellers. WestJet found that out on Tuesday, when it announced new increases to existing bag...

12h ago

Police arrest 18-year-old in series of home invasion robberies across Toronto
Police arrest 18-year-old in series of home invasion robberies across Toronto

Toronto police have arrested an 18-year-old man in connection with a series of home invasion robberies spanning the city that also involved other suspects. Investigators were first notified of an attempted...

9h ago

Woman stabbed in Scarborough, suspect wanted by police
Woman stabbed in Scarborough, suspect wanted by police

Toronto police said a woman was stabbed and injured in Scarborough on Tuesday night. Authorities were called to the Warden Avenue and Huntingwood Drive area for reports of a stabbing. Police located...

8h ago

Top Stories

Driver shot on Gardiner Expressway in 'road rage incident': police
Driver shot on Gardiner Expressway in 'road rage incident': police

Toronto police are searching for a shooter who opened fire on a Toronto highway overnight in an apparent case of road rage. Police tell CityNews a driver was shot before 12:30 a.m. Wednesday while driving...

37m ago

Travellers vent as WestJet announces baggage, seat selection fee hikes in November
Travellers vent as WestJet announces baggage, seat selection fee hikes in November

Making flying even more expensive right before the busy holiday travel season is a sure way to tick off travellers. WestJet found that out on Tuesday, when it announced new increases to existing bag...

12h ago

Police arrest 18-year-old in series of home invasion robberies across Toronto
Police arrest 18-year-old in series of home invasion robberies across Toronto

Toronto police have arrested an 18-year-old man in connection with a series of home invasion robberies spanning the city that also involved other suspects. Investigators were first notified of an attempted...

9h ago

Woman stabbed in Scarborough, suspect wanted by police
Woman stabbed in Scarborough, suspect wanted by police

Toronto police said a woman was stabbed and injured in Scarborough on Tuesday night. Authorities were called to the Warden Avenue and Huntingwood Drive area for reports of a stabbing. Police located...

8h ago

Most Watched Today

2:06
Trick-or-treaters take over Toronto
Trick-or-treaters take over Toronto

Trick-or-treaters are out for Halloween across the city. Michelle Mackey is in the Junction where thousands have gathered on one of the scariest streets in Toronto.

7h ago

1:49
Minister Lecce says Ontario childcare operators will be cared for
Minister Lecce says Ontario childcare operators will be cared for

Education Minister Stephen Lecce tells CityNews that childcare operators provincewide will receive adequate funding in every part of Ontario.

9h ago

2:30
Trace amounts of snow possible in parts of Ontario, warm-up coming for Toronto
Trace amounts of snow possible in parts of Ontario, warm-up coming for Toronto

Areas north of Toronto, including Barrie and Parry Sound, could see a light dusting of snow this week as overnight temperatures plummet. While it will stay cold in Toronto for now, a warm-up is coming.

11h ago

2:39
What you need to know about Halloween beetles
What you need to know about Halloween beetles

They can be stinky, leave stains on your fabrics and they bite sometimes, but experts say the Asian ladybird beetle is considered beneficial. Dilshad Burman with why so many are making their way into your home right now.

11h ago

2:42
Ontario childcare centres concerned about keeping doors open as costs balloon
Ontario childcare centres concerned about keeping doors open as costs balloon

Ontario childcare centres are raising concerns about the ballooning costs of operating in what's being described as an underfunded system. As Tina Yazdani reports, some centres are facing possible closures if more money isn't secured.

12h ago

More Videos