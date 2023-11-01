Labour shortages cost Canadian agriculture sector $3.5 billion in 2022: research

The Canadian Agricultural Human Resource Council says labour shortages cost the agriculture sector $3.5 billion in sales in 2022. In this photograph taken with a drone, workers pull a boom while harvesting cranberries at a farm in Pitt Meadows, B.C., Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

By The Canadian Press

Posted November 1, 2023 4:12 pm.

Last Updated November 1, 2023 4:26 pm.

OTTAWA — The Canadian Agricultural Human Resource Council says labour shortages cost the agriculture sector $3.5 billion in sales in 2022.

Research by the Conference Board of Canada on behalf of the council found the sector has a vacancy rate of 7.4 per cent.

The council says the agriculture sector employed more than 420,000 workers in 2022, and almost a quarter of them were foreign workers.

Jennifer Wright, executive director of the council, says there’s an urgent need to boost the labour supply in Canadian agriculture.

She says this new data on Canada’s agriculture labour market is important so that the industry can tackle these challenges.

The council says the data is part of a longer term initiative to update its labour forecasting system and support its national workforce strategic plan.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 1, 2023.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Skinned goat head thrown through front window of Vaughan home: police
Skinned goat head thrown through front window of Vaughan home: police

York Regional Police are on the hunt for two suspects in a series of eerie vandalism incidents in Vaughan that included a skinned goat head being thrown through a home's front window. Officers were...

6h ago

GTA schools evacuated as Toronto police, OPP investigate bomb threats
GTA schools evacuated as Toronto police, OPP investigate bomb threats

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has launched an investigation into multiple bomb threats across parts of northern and eastern Ontario on Wednesday. The OPP said several schools and other facilities...

51m ago

Ontario expanding Holocaust curriculum in Grade 10 History
Ontario expanding Holocaust curriculum in Grade 10 History

Ontario has mandated new and expanded learning about the Holocaust for high school students after a survey found one in three teenagers in Canada in the U.S. believe the Holocaust was fabricated, exaggerated...

37m ago

Needle found in child's Halloween chocolate bar in Mississauga, police say
Needle found in child's Halloween chocolate bar in Mississauga, police say

Peel Regional Police are investigating after a needle was found in a child's Halloween candy in Mississauga. The needle was found in a chocolate bar that investigators believe was handed out in the...

2h ago

Top Stories

Skinned goat head thrown through front window of Vaughan home: police
Skinned goat head thrown through front window of Vaughan home: police

York Regional Police are on the hunt for two suspects in a series of eerie vandalism incidents in Vaughan that included a skinned goat head being thrown through a home's front window. Officers were...

6h ago

GTA schools evacuated as Toronto police, OPP investigate bomb threats
GTA schools evacuated as Toronto police, OPP investigate bomb threats

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has launched an investigation into multiple bomb threats across parts of northern and eastern Ontario on Wednesday. The OPP said several schools and other facilities...

51m ago

Ontario expanding Holocaust curriculum in Grade 10 History
Ontario expanding Holocaust curriculum in Grade 10 History

Ontario has mandated new and expanded learning about the Holocaust for high school students after a survey found one in three teenagers in Canada in the U.S. believe the Holocaust was fabricated, exaggerated...

37m ago

Needle found in child's Halloween chocolate bar in Mississauga, police say
Needle found in child's Halloween chocolate bar in Mississauga, police say

Peel Regional Police are investigating after a needle was found in a child's Halloween candy in Mississauga. The needle was found in a chocolate bar that investigators believe was handed out in the...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

5:09
Cirque du Soleil's creative director on creating Heidi Klum's 2023 Halloween costume
Cirque du Soleil's creative director on creating Heidi Klum's 2023 Halloween costume

Breakfast Television's Sid Seixeiro and Meredith Shaw were joined by Cirque Du Soleil’s creative director, Michel Laprise, to chat about Heidi Klum’s show-stopping costume this Halloween.

3h ago

4:29
How funds raised through the Legion's poppy campaign support Canadian veterans
How funds raised through the Legion's poppy campaign support Canadian veterans

The Royal Canadian legion has launched its annual poppy campaign. This year the organization is looking to make it easier than ever to support veterans, and learn the stories of fallen soldiers.

5h ago

2:06
Trick-or-treaters take over Toronto
Trick-or-treaters take over Toronto

Trick-or-treaters are out for Halloween across the city. Michelle Mackey is in the Junction where thousands have gathered on one of the scariest streets in Toronto.

17h ago

1:49
Minister Lecce says Ontario childcare operators will be cared for
Minister Lecce says Ontario childcare operators will be cared for

Education Minister Stephen Lecce tells CityNews that childcare operators provincewide will receive adequate funding in every part of Ontario.

20h ago

2:30
Trace amounts of snow possible in parts of Ontario, warm-up coming for Toronto
Trace amounts of snow possible in parts of Ontario, warm-up coming for Toronto

Areas north of Toronto, including Barrie and Parry Sound, could see a light dusting of snow this week as overnight temperatures plummet. While it will stay cold in Toronto for now, a warm-up is coming.

21h ago

More Videos