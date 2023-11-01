Libya’s eastern government holds conference on reconstruction of coastal city destroyed by floods

By Jack Jeffery, The Associated Press

Posted November 1, 2023 11:05 am.

Last Updated November 1, 2023 11:13 am.

CAIRO (AP) — An international conference on reconstruction of one of Libya’s coastal cities, decimated in a fatal flood in September, began Wednesday, one of Libya’s rival governments announced.

In the early hours of Sept. 11, two dilapidated dams in the mountains above the eastern city of Derna collapsed, sending floodwaters roaring down the Wadi Derna river and through the city center, sweeping away entire city blocks. Government officials and aid agencies have given estimated death tolls ranging from more than 4,000 to over 11,000.

The two-day conference marks a tentative step toward the rebuilding of the city, with a total of 400 participants convening in Derna on Wednesday and in Benghazi on Thursday, Libya’s eastern government said. Most of the attendees are representatives from international delegations or companies specializing in infrastructure development and housing, the government said in an online statement.

The oil rich country has been divided between rival governments in its east and west for almost a decade, and has been mired in chaos since longtime dictator Moammar Gadhafi was ousted and later killed in a NATO-backed Arab Spring uprising in 2011.

For years, the country’s east and south have been under the control of Gen. Khalifa Hifter and his self-styled Libyan National Army.

Following the fatal flood, both people inside and outside of Libya called for an international investigation, reflecting the deep public mistrust in state institutions. The two dams had not been maintained for decades despite repeated warnings that they were in need of repair.

According to Libya’s eastern government, the conference is divided into three focus areas: the environment, development and future planning. No representatives from Libya’s western government, which is seated in the capital Tripoli, attended the conference, according to the rival administration.

Jack Jeffery, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Skinned goat head thrown through front window of Vaughan home: police
Skinned goat head thrown through front window of Vaughan home: police

York Regional Police are on the hunt for two suspects in a series of eerie vandalism incidents in Vaughan that included a skinned goat head being thrown through a home's front window. Officers were...

1h ago

Suspect in custody after barricaded person fired at officers in Ohsweken, Ont.: OPP
Suspect in custody after barricaded person fired at officers in Ohsweken, Ont.: OPP

Provincial police say a suspect is in custody after a barricaded person was firing at officers who were responding to an "active weapons incident "in the community of Ohsweken, Ont. on Wednesday morning. Ontario...

updated

14m ago

Driver shot from another vehicle on Gardiner Expressway in 'road rage incident': police
Driver shot from another vehicle on Gardiner Expressway in 'road rage incident': police

Toronto police are searching for a shooter who opened fire on a Toronto highway overnight in an apparent case of road rage. Police say a driver was travelling eastbound on the Gardiner Expressway near...

5h ago

Man in 60s dead after being struck by vehicle in Mississauga
Man in 60s dead after being struck by vehicle in Mississauga

A pedestrian is dead after they were struck by a vehicle in Mississauga on Wednesday morning. Police were called to the area of Lakeshore and Orchard roads, just west of Dixie Road, around 7:20 a.m....

25m ago

Top Stories

Skinned goat head thrown through front window of Vaughan home: police
Skinned goat head thrown through front window of Vaughan home: police

York Regional Police are on the hunt for two suspects in a series of eerie vandalism incidents in Vaughan that included a skinned goat head being thrown through a home's front window. Officers were...

1h ago

Suspect in custody after barricaded person fired at officers in Ohsweken, Ont.: OPP
Suspect in custody after barricaded person fired at officers in Ohsweken, Ont.: OPP

Provincial police say a suspect is in custody after a barricaded person was firing at officers who were responding to an "active weapons incident "in the community of Ohsweken, Ont. on Wednesday morning. Ontario...

updated

14m ago

Driver shot from another vehicle on Gardiner Expressway in 'road rage incident': police
Driver shot from another vehicle on Gardiner Expressway in 'road rage incident': police

Toronto police are searching for a shooter who opened fire on a Toronto highway overnight in an apparent case of road rage. Police say a driver was travelling eastbound on the Gardiner Expressway near...

5h ago

Man in 60s dead after being struck by vehicle in Mississauga
Man in 60s dead after being struck by vehicle in Mississauga

A pedestrian is dead after they were struck by a vehicle in Mississauga on Wednesday morning. Police were called to the area of Lakeshore and Orchard roads, just west of Dixie Road, around 7:20 a.m....

25m ago

Most Watched Today

2:06
Trick-or-treaters take over Toronto
Trick-or-treaters take over Toronto

Trick-or-treaters are out for Halloween across the city. Michelle Mackey is in the Junction where thousands have gathered on one of the scariest streets in Toronto.

12h ago

1:49
Minister Lecce says Ontario childcare operators will be cared for
Minister Lecce says Ontario childcare operators will be cared for

Education Minister Stephen Lecce tells CityNews that childcare operators provincewide will receive adequate funding in every part of Ontario.

15h ago

2:30
Trace amounts of snow possible in parts of Ontario, warm-up coming for Toronto
Trace amounts of snow possible in parts of Ontario, warm-up coming for Toronto

Areas north of Toronto, including Barrie and Parry Sound, could see a light dusting of snow this week as overnight temperatures plummet. While it will stay cold in Toronto for now, a warm-up is coming.

16h ago

2:39
What you need to know about Halloween beetles
What you need to know about Halloween beetles

They can be stinky, leave stains on your fabrics and they bite sometimes, but experts say the Asian ladybird beetle is considered beneficial. Dilshad Burman with why so many are making their way into your home right now.

16h ago

2:42
Ontario childcare centres concerned about keeping doors open as costs balloon
Ontario childcare centres concerned about keeping doors open as costs balloon

Ontario childcare centres are raising concerns about the ballooning costs of operating in what's being described as an underfunded system. As Tina Yazdani reports, some centres are facing possible closures if more money isn't secured.

17h ago

More Videos