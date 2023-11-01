N.L. wants details on environmental impact before hydrogen project can move forward

The Newfoundland and Labrador government says it wants more information from the company hoping to build a massive wind-powered hydrogen and ammonia project. The province ruled today that World Energy GH2 must revise its environmental impact assessment documents to include more details about its project's environmental effects. John Risley, head of World Energy GH2, fields questions at a news conference in Halifax on Friday, Feb.15, 2002. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

By The Canadian Press

Posted November 1, 2023 2:31 pm.

Last Updated November 1, 2023 2:42 pm.

ST. JOHN’S, N.L. — Newfoundland and Labrador’s government says it wants more information from the company hoping to build a massive wind-powered hydrogen and ammonia project.

The province ruled today that World Energy GH2 must include more details in its assessment of the project’s potential environmental impacts.

The company is led by seafood mogul John Risley and Brendan Paddick, a friend of Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey and former chair of Nalcor Energy, the province’s now-defunct Crown energy corporation.

Phase 1 of Project Nujio’qonik aims to erect up to 164 wind turbines on western Newfoundland’s Port au Port Peninsula, and a hydrogen production plant in the nearby town of Stephenville.

The proposal has led to local protests, and the provincial government announced last year that the development would require an environmental impact assessment, which the company submitted in August.

The news release today from the provincial government did not offer details about why it wants more information.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 1, 2023.

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Skinned goat head thrown through front window of Vaughan home: police
Skinned goat head thrown through front window of Vaughan home: police

York Regional Police are on the hunt for two suspects in a series of eerie vandalism incidents in Vaughan that included a skinned goat head being thrown through a home's front window. Officers were...

5h ago

Suspect in custody after barricaded person fired at officers in Ohsweken, Ont.
Suspect in custody after barricaded person fired at officers in Ohsweken, Ont.

Provincial police say a suspect is in custody after a barricaded person was firing at officers who were responding to an "active weapons incident "in the community of Ohsweken, Ont. on Wednesday morning. Ontario...

59m ago

Ontario expanding Holocaust curriculum in Grade 10 History
Ontario expanding Holocaust curriculum in Grade 10 History

Ontario has mandated new and expanded learning about the Holocaust for high school students after a survey found one in three teenagers in Canada in the U.S. believe the Holocaust was fabricated, exaggerated...

21m ago

Needle found in child's Halloween chocolate bar in Mississauga, police say
Needle found in child's Halloween chocolate bar in Mississauga, police say

Peel Regional Police are investigating after a needle was found in a child's Halloween candy in Mississauga. The needle was found in a chocolate bar that investigators believe was handed out in the...

1h ago

