N.L. wants details on environmental impact before hydrogen project can move forward

ST. JOHN’S, N.L. — Newfoundland and Labrador’s government says it wants more information from the company hoping to build a massive wind-powered hydrogen and ammonia project.

The province ruled today that World Energy GH2 must include more details in its assessment of the project’s potential environmental impacts.

The company is led by seafood mogul John Risley and Brendan Paddick, a friend of Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey and former chair of Nalcor Energy, the province’s now-defunct Crown energy corporation.

Phase 1 of Project Nujio’qonik aims to erect up to 164 wind turbines on western Newfoundland’s Port au Port Peninsula, and a hydrogen production plant in the nearby town of Stephenville.

The proposal has led to local protests, and the provincial government announced last year that the development would require an environmental impact assessment, which the company submitted in August.

The news release today from the provincial government did not offer details about why it wants more information.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 1, 2023.

The Canadian Press